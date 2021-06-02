Environmental academic Johan Rockström, the star of David Attenborough’s documentary Breaking Boundaries, has said he hopes the Netflix film makes viewers feel “a bit uncomfortable” when confronted by the urgency of the Earth’s climate change crisis.

Advertisement

The upcoming documentary, which is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, examines how the human race has pushed the planet past its natural thresholds and what we need to do in the next 20 years if we’re to secure our future on Earth.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the Swedish scientist said that those who watch the documentary should be “frustrated, a bit upset [and] a bit shaken”.

Netflix

“I really hope that viewers actually feel a bit uncomfortable by… you know, when you put all the cards on the table, oh my God, are we really putting the state of the planet on the line?

“But then also they should feel this mixture of being frustrated, a bit upset, a bit shaken with also enthusiasm and a sense of feeling truly that I’ve come upon a new story. The new story of the future. The story of how we reconnect with the planet and not only do we do it for a sense of environmental responsibility, we do it because we want to go into the next level of modernity.

“The story starts saying, ‘OK, sustainability is not about protecting the planet only. It’s really about us and the best possible future for our kids and their kids.’ And that is what we’re talking about.”

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Rockström added: “We’re talking about taking the next step in a positive improvement of human evolution. And of course, that’s a big ask but I think that that’s where this format is perfectly crafted because that story can never come across just through an academic paper or a book or a text. You need to reach both brain and heart at the same time.”