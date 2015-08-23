WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA

Drive an a hour and a half south east from Cape Town and you reach the seaside town of Hermanus, where, between July and the end of October, southern right whales come so close to shore you can watch them from the clifftops and coast road. The town even has an official Whale Crier who blows a kelp horn to alert visitors to offshore sightings. Head back west to the Cape Peninsula and there’s another treat in store: the rare chance to see penguins in the wild. Beautiful Boulders Beach near Simon’s Town is home to a colony of African penguins, a joy to watch as they bustle past you to go swooping through the waves.

ICELAND

Iceland is one of the finest places to spot whales, dolphins and porpoises – which makes it all the more sad that the country resumed commercial whaling in 2006. Many see that as reason enough to stay away; others argue that supporting local whale-watching operators demonstrates the value of keeping whales alive rather than killing them. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ll find boat trips running from ports along the coast: Husavik in the north is particularly popular. Suitably togged up in fleeces, waterproofs and life jackets, you can search for orca, minke whales, harbour porpoises and humpback whales. Humpbacks are known for their acrobatics, with a fondness for leaping out of the water and crashing down in a cloud of spray.

SCOTLAND

Whale-watching doesn’t have to mean that you have to dig out your passport – summer is a good time to spot oceanic wildlife all around Scotland. Stand on the shingle beach at Chanonry Point, a narrow peninsula north of Inverness, and you not only get wonderful views across the Moray Firth but you also stand a good chance of spotting the bottlenose dolphins that come to chase in the fish on the rising tide. Head over to the west coast of Scotland and you can while away time on ferry trips to and around the Western Isles by scanning the seas for minke and pilot whales and assorted dolphins. Or sail further out to the North Atlantic and the remote islands of St Kilda, where the cliffs and sea stacks are home to huge colonies of seabirds including gannets, guillemots and puffins – you may see basking sharks and orca on the way

SRI LANKA

In theory, spotting blue whales ought to be easy. They are, after all, the world’s largest animals (80 to 100ft long, with a heart the size of a small car). But they’re also rare and elusive, which explains why the relative abundance of them in the waters off Sri Lanka is turning the country into a popular whale-watching destination. Numbers peak around February and March when these ocean giants come in close to shore to feed on the krill. The same seas are also home to sperm whales and huge pods of spinner dolphins, known for their fabulous acrobatic leaps and twirls.

