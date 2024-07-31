What happened to Amanda Antoni? Subject of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries has returned to Netflix for a fourth season, with five new episodes exploring the mysterious circumstances around deaths from across the world.

*Warning: This article contains discussions of topics that some readers may find distressing.*

Episode 2 in the true crime documentary series explores the death of Amanda Antoni and why it raised questions among all those closest to her.

“Amanda Antoni’s husband finds her body in their basement with blood everywhere,” the episode synopsis reads. “The scene confounds police: Was it foul play – or a tragic accident?”

Like all Unsolved Mysteries episodes, investigators are desperate for more information, with one telling the cameras in episode 2: “A case like Amanda’s case is never closed. But the case at this point is inactive until new information is received.”

Read on to find out more about what happened to Amanda Antoni.

What happened to Amanda Antoni?

In 2015, Lee Antoni discovered his wife’s body inside their home after returning from a weekend away.

Amanda Antoni’s death was originally deemed by police as suspicious, but it was later ruled as accidental. The investigation concluded that Antoni fell down the stairs after consulting multiple experts.

As explained in Unsolved Mysteries, Amanda and Lee were both set to go Saskatchewan – however, Amanda fell ill and decided to stay at home.

The last time Lee had spoken to Amanda was around 7pm on the Saturday night, in which she told him her migraines were “going away” before the phone cut out.

As he returned home, Lee noticed that Amanda didn’t appear to be home before checking various rooms in their house.

“I thought the only place I didn’t look was down in the basement,” Lee tells the camera. “Amanda never really liked the basement that much. I don’t know why, she just had a creepy kind of feeling about the basement.”

As he walked down the stairs of the basement, Lee found her body lying in the middle of the floor before calling 911.

Netflix

As can be seen in the Unsolved Mysteries episode, the basement was bloody, and many of Amanda’s family do not believe her death was an accident.

“There was more to it,” a family member tells Netflix. “The dog was barking. There was a chair overturned in the room. I just don’t believe it was an accident. Somebody pushed her down the stairs.”

One part of Amanda’s case that confused investigators is there being no animal prints in the basement, with Lee noting that whenever he or Amanda were upset, their dog would go to comfort them immediately.

One investigator asks: “If Amanda fell and is in distress, why does the black Lab not go downstairs and check on her, or go to see her? Was there somebody in the house to prevent the dog from going downstairs?”

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions with this case,” a police officer tells Netflix. “Factors that I can’t explain. Things that just don’t make any sense at all.”

Netflix

As seen in the episode, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, “Amanda Antoni’s manner of death remains undetermined.”

“While we are unable to comment on specific details until the Unsolved Mysteries episode has been released,” The Calgary Police Service said ahead of the series release, “we remain committed to seeking answers and the pursuit of justice for all Calgarians.”

Are there any suspects in the Amanda Antoni case?

No. To this day, there have been no suspects in her death.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Unsolved Mysteries Volumes 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream

Advertisement MPU article

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.