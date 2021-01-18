When is Winterwatch on TV?

Winterwatch is back for a new series, bringing lots of wildlife to our screens which is sure to lift our spirits during these times.

Advertisement

This series, the BBC nature show will take a look at local wildlife, including geese, badgers, fish and beavers.

As well as this, the show’s Mindfulness Moments – which offer a minute and a half of nothing but natural sounds and sights of the natural world – will also return.

So when does it start? And which locations will the presenters be visiting this time round?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of Winterwatch.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Winterwatch on?

The new series will start on BBC Two on Tuesday 19th at 8pm.

It will run every evening Tuesday to Fridays up until to Friday 29th January.

Who are the Winterwatch presenters?

BBC

Iolo Williams, Gillian Burke, Chris Packham and his step daughter Megan McCubbin will make a return to the new series.

However, due to lockdown restrictions, Michaela Strachan will not be appearing on this year’s series of Winterwatch.

Strachan is based in South Africa and is not able to return to the UK. She missed out on Springwatch and Autumnwatch which took place last year for the same reason.

Where is Winterwatch filmed?

The 2021 series will be filmed in various locations. Due to social distancing guidelines, all the presenters will film separately, live from their own local areas.

Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin will be back in the New Forest where they will be keeping viewers informed about their local badger set as well as many other things.

Gillian Burke will be back in her Springwatch location in Cornwall, looking at a variety of wildlife, including beavers.

Meanwhile, Iolo Williams will be in mid Wales, back at the Centre for Alternative Technology, where he filmed for Autumnwatch.

BBC

What animals will be shown on Winterwatch?

With various locations being visited, viewers can expect to see an amazing variety of wildlife from badgers to beavers, fish and seals.

Speaking to CountryLiving Magazine, Iolo said: “We will all be spending time locally looking at some of our local wildlife,” Iolo tells us ahead of the new series. “For me, that will entail visiting the RSPB Ynys-hir reserve just down the road. About 12-years-ago Springwatch was based there for three years – it’s a fantastic place.

“I’ll be looking at a very rare species of goose called the Greenland white-fronted goose. I’ll also be popping along to Aberystwyth on the West Wales coast to look at the starlings that are roosting under the pier there. They come every winter – about 20 to 25 thousand birds. It’s quite a sight!”

Advertisement

Winterwatch is on BBC Two Tuesdays to Fridays at 8pm. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.