Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar to present Channel 5 series Scenic Ireland

Star of Line of Duty Adrian Dunbar has been announced as presenter of Scenic Ireland, a new two-part series for Channel 5 which will see him take a personal tour of his home nation.

The programme will showcase some of the wild and beautiful scenery that the country has to offer, as Dunbar climbs to the summit of Mount Skellig and explores the impressive coastline.

He’ll also be sampling some of the local food, taking time to talk to the last salmon fisherman on Carrickarede, a tiny island just off the mainland connected by a famous rope bridge.

Dunbar said: “This has been the most wonderful trip, seeing old friends and visiting places I had dreamed of going to for years… a truly memorable experience.”

Filming on Scenic Ireland didn’t go exactly as planned, missing its original start date in May as much of the world found itself in a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Instead, the show began shooting in late August, but this also presented some tough challenges to overcome, from social distancing measures to unpredictable weather.

Emma-Rosa Dias, Managing Director of production company Afro-Mic, said: “We’d planned to film in sunny May, but the pandemic had other ideas. So, with rigorous COVID training, a tight five-person team and regular testing, Adrian and the crew were able to hit the road safely… just in time for Storm Ellen!

“But then where would a series about Ireland be without a bit of dramatic weather? We’ve loved sharing such a personal journey with Adrian, and we are so excited to be showing off our gorgeous Irish coastline for our first Channel 5 series.”

Dunbar is currently working on the upcoming sixth series of BBC One’s Line of Duty, which recently resumed filming after being suspended back in March.

Scenic Ireland airs on Channel 5 later this year.