Get one month of Disney Plus for just £1.99 to celebrate Disney Plus Day

There’s never been a better time to check out Disney Plus thanks to a limited time offer that gives you a one-month membership for just £1.99.

The promotion has launched ahead of Disney Plus Day, which takes place on Friday 12th November and sees a variety of new content premiering on the app from some of its most popular studios – including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, NatGeo and more.

The deal marks 75% off the price compared to the usual membership, which typically costs £7.99 per month. The offer – which you can sign up for here – runs until 14th November and applies to both new and eligible returning UK subscribers.

After the one-month period comes to an end, the Disney Plus membership automatically transfers to the usual £7.99 pricing tier, Disney confirmed.

What Disney Plus content can you watch for Disney Plus Day?

Anyone who does sign up will have access to the full slate of Disney Plus content – from the family-friendly classics to the more mature content on the app’s Star network.

From 12th November, shows will include The Making of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a documentary about singer Billie Eilish’s recent Disney Plus concert, as well as 2007’s live-action musical comedy Enchanted.

There are two new specials about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, details the creation of the recent hit theatrical release, while Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye revisits the characters MCU highlights ahead of the upcoming Disney Plus Original Series.

Star Wars fans will likely be intrigued by the new special Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, which comes ahead of The Mandalorian offshoot show The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to air from 29th December.

That’s not all for Disney Plus Day this Friday. There will also be a slew of new premieres: Jungle Cruise, Dopesick, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Sweet Home Alone, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Olaf Presents and more.

“Since launching two years ago, Disney Plus has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its… originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” Media and Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel said in a press release on Monday. “With Disney Plus Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”

Disney Plus is accessible via TV, computers, iOS and Android smartphones and gaming consoles including the Xbox and PlayStation. Content can be downloaded to watch on-the-go, and users are able to stream on up to four devices at the same time.

