Discover these unmissable blockbusters – and how to watch them at home

Sure, a trip to the cinema is great and all, but sometimes only a night in front of your own TV, on your own sofa, will do. Happily, with the Apple TV app, enjoying the biggest blockbusters in the comfort of your own home couldn’t be easier.

From sci-fi smashes to superhero sagas, read on to discover some of the epic movies that are available to stream through the Apple TV app right now.

Fast & Furious 9

What’s it about?

This action-packed blockbuster sequel sees Vin Diesel once again reprise the role of elite street racer Dom Toretto, who’s forced to confront the demons of his past when his vengeful, estranged brother Jacob (John Cena) fronts a world-shattering plot devised by cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron).

Why you’ll love it…

In true Fast & Furious fashion, this high-octane film promises incredible stunts, outlandish road races, one-of-a-kind cars and an all-star cast that includes acting royalty Dame Helen Mirren, as well as beloved usual suspects Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

What’s it about?

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one of their most sensational cases yet when a man accused of murder claims demonic possession as his defence. Soon the Warrens are locked into a supernatural inquiry that’s unlike anything they’ve seen before.

Why you’ll love it…

It may be the third instalment of this much-loved horror franchise, but The Devil Made Me Do It is no less scary than its predecessors and offers the same jumpy, peep-through-your-fingers viewing fans have come to know and love. What’s more, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s convincing performances as husband and wife make it a rare horror with heart.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

What’s it about?

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson return as wrong-but-right duo Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid, as they embark on another life-threatening mission. The only difference is, this time they’re also joined by Kincaid’s international con artist wife (Salma Hayek) as they attempt to take down a crazed billionaire who’s plotting a terror attack on Europe.

Why you’ll love it…

If you enjoyed The Hitman’s Bodyguard, then you’ll go wild for this quirky sequel that features more kills, more laughs and more comic-book style action. Hayek also provides plenty of stand-out moments as femme fatale Sonia, while the movie’s European locations provide some much-needed escapism.

The Tomorrow War

What’s it about?

The world is rocked when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. To help with their plight, soldiers and civilians – including military man-turned-high school teacher Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) – are transported to the future to fight.

Why you’ll love it…

As perfect for the sci-fi fan as it is for the action enthusiast, The Tomorrow War offers the ultimate at-home cinematic experience. It features frighteningly realistic CGI alien swarms and Chris Pratt at his action hero best, while the touching take on familial relationships, particularly the bond between a father and his child, ensures this blockbuster stands out from the rest.

Mortal Kombat

What’s it about?

Based on the video game series of the same name, this martial arts fantasy film follows MMA fighter Cole Young as he finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden, having been hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero. Here, he trains with some of Earth’s greatest champions before setting out on a high stakes battle for the universe.

Why you’ll love it…

Those who are fans of the video game will relish the way Mortal Kombat embraces many of its original elements, while non-gamers can still enjoy the exhilarating action sequences, made even more impressive by the fact the cast performed many of their own stunts.

