Sean Spicer says President Trump "and a small group of people" know what covfefe actually means
Will there be even more press covfefe about the new word? It seems so
A new twist has emerged in the unlikely story of covfefe: apparently Donald Trump and "a small group of people" know "exactly" what it means.
The US President sent the internet into meltdown when he tweeted a bizarre message on Tuesday night, simply saying: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet stayed up all night as Trump (presumably) slumbered peacefully in the White House, unaware that he had coined a bizarre new word.
Was this a misspelling of "coverage"? Or was it some kind of secret code? Why did he press "send", and why on Earth did he leave it up on Twitter for so many hours? Trump himself wasn't giving much away when he finally emerged in the morning and tried to get in on the joke.
But White House press secretary Sean Spicer left reporters even more perplexed with his enigmatic response.
At Wednesday's press briefing, one journalist asked Spicer: “Do you think people should be concerned that the President posted somewhat of an incoherent tweet last night and that it then stayed up for hours?
"Uh, no," he said.
“Why did it stay up so long? Is no one watching this?” the reporter continued.
“The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” Spicer shot back.
Spicer on 'covfefe' tweet: "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." https://t.co/URM4mW8pmO
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 31, 2017
Who are these individuals? What insight do they have into Trump's warped mind? And is there more to come in the covfefe saga? Stay tuned.