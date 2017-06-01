Was this a misspelling of "coverage"? Or was it some kind of secret code? Why did he press "send", and why on Earth did he leave it up on Twitter for so many hours? Trump himself wasn't giving much away when he finally emerged in the morning and tried to get in on the joke.

But White House press secretary Sean Spicer left reporters even more perplexed with his enigmatic response.

At Wednesday's press briefing, one journalist asked Spicer: “Do you think people should be concerned that the President posted somewhat of an incoherent tweet last night and that it then stayed up for hours?

"Uh, no," he said.

“Why did it stay up so long? Is no one watching this?” the reporter continued.

“The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” Spicer shot back.

Spicer on 'covfefe' tweet: "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." https://t.co/URM4mW8pmO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 31, 2017

Who are these individuals? What insight do they have into Trump's warped mind? And is there more to come in the covfefe saga? Stay tuned.