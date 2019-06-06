In the interview, Trump discussed the NHS, Iran, Brexit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, climate change and US gun laws.

Trump appeared to back pedal on comments about the NHS he had earlier made at a press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, when he said that the NHS would be "on the table" in a trade deal.

"I don't see it as being on the table,” he told Morgan. “Somebody asked me a question today and I said 'Everything's up for negotiation' because everything is, but that's not something I would consider being a part of trade, that's not trade."

The interview will be broadcast again on ITV at 8.30pm on Thursday 6th June.

Fiona Bruce will chair the Question Time debate from Thetford in Norfolk, and Morgan will be joined by fellow panellists MPs Nicky Morgan, Anneliese Dodds and Drew Hendry and Daily Mirror editor Alison Phillips.

Question Time airs on Thursday 6th June at 10.35pm on BBC1