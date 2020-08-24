Black, British and Funny will see the award-winning comedian look back on the Black comedy circuit's history to celebrate those who paved the way for artists like him, whilst highlighting the up-and-coming artists on the scene right now.

32-year-old Gilligan won a BAFTA in July for his work on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – a chat show he began hosting for Channel 4 last year.

The Big Narstie Show presenter will also be joining the judging panel for The Masked Singer UK's second series, replacing Ken Jeong who may miss the show due to travel restrictions.

Other documentaries set to air throughout Black History Month include Black Love, Black Hair, Is COVID Racist? and Are Women The Fitter Sex?

Created by Yomi Adegoke, the co-author of Slay In Your Lane, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Adeyemi Michael, Black Love will feature a number of prominent Black British couples as they discuss their relationships and identity through the prism of love.

Black Hair, which Channel 4 described as "taboo-busting", will look at how hair became "one of the most misunderstood, celebrated and debated aspects of the Black experience", with broadcaster and author of Don't Touch My Hair Emma Dabiri fronting the hour-long special.

While emergency doctor, author and presenter Dr Ronx will present the two science-related specials, with Is COVID Racist? exploring "why the virus has killed more people of colour from our NHS frontline" and what the statistics can reveal about "the structural failings at the heart of our society".

Are Women The Fitter Sex? will also see Dr Ronx examine the ways in which women are better at fighting disease than men by interviewing experts, researchers and patients.

Danny Horan, Channel 4's head of factual, said: "I am really excited about the range of programming for Black History Month this year, particularly because we are launching new onscreen talent we hope will become regular faces on Channel 4."

“This is an important time to reflect, celebrate and consider again what has been achieved and how much more we, as a society and an industry, have to do to redress the balance of storytelling, subjects and talent, both on and off screen.”

