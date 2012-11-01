X Factor's Gary Barlow to "get friendly" with Miranda in BBC sitcom
The talent show judge and Take That front man will appear in the new series of the award-winning BBC1 comedy later this year
X Factor judge and Take That star Gary Barlow will be making an appearance in an episode of hit BBC1 sitcom Miranda.
Rumours are circulating that the singer - who will appear as himself in the primetime show - could be a love interest for the self titled sitcom's leading lady after a BBC spokesperson said Barlow will "get friendly in an unexpected way" with Miranda.
The Take That star could even be competition for Miranda's current love interest, chef Gary, played by Tom Ellis, who happens to have the same name.
Gary Barlow's scenes are set to appear in the next series of Miranda, which will air on BBC1 towards the end of the year.
Fans have had to wait two years for a new series of the comedy. Watch a clip of the second series of Miranda: