BFI & Radio Times TV Festival: This Time with Alan Partridge
Watch the online Q&A.
Published:
In the first series of BBC One’s spoof comedy, Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) returned to our screens having been handed a career lifeline as a stand-in on TV magazine show This Time. Series two finds Alan now established as co-presenter and follows him on air and off as he tries to cling on to his position, in the face of behind-the-scenes upheaval, a fraught relationship with co-host Jennie (Susannah Fielding) and fears that his relevance is dwindling.
The panel will discuss the new series, how they found filming during the pandemic and what reaction they got to the first series.
To watch this free-to-view event please visit the BFI’s YouTube page from 7pm on Wednesday 28th April 2021.
Alan Partridge and Jennie Gresham will be back on the BBC next Friday when This Time with Alan Partridge makes its welcome return after a two-year absence.
The series parodies the magazine programme format, with The One Show being perhaps its closest comparison, by placing Steve Coogan’s iconic comedy character front and centre.