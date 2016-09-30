The Italian Job is being made into a TV show
Charlie Croker is back
The Italian Job, first made in 1969 and then again in 2003, is resurfacing once more as a TV show for NBC.
NBC's The Italian Job follows a gang of expert bandits who are forced out of retirement when an opportunity arises to get their beloved "patriarch" out of the nick. At the core of this dysfunctional crew of criminals is Charlie Croker, a handsome and charming ex-con who tried to go straight, but can’t resist the adrenaline rush of the high-stakes heist world.
Rob Weiss (American Psycho, Entourage) and Benjamin Brand will pen the script and executively produce with Donald De Line, who produced the 2003 remake.
The original 1969 classic starred Michael Caine as Charlie Croker, while Mark Wahlberg played the conman in 2003.
Casting has not yet been announced for the series but we’re doubting there’ll be any more Michael Caine and “You're only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!”
