The Italian Job, first made in 1969 and then again in 2003, is resurfacing once more as a TV show for NBC.

NBC's The Italian Job follows a gang of expert bandits who are forced out of retirement when an opportunity arises to get their beloved "patriarch" out of the nick. At the core of this dysfunctional crew of criminals is Charlie Croker, a handsome and charming ex-con who tried to go straight, but can’t resist the adrenaline rush of the high-stakes heist world.