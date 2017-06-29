But writer Kit Lovelace realised that it simply wasn't good enough to make assumptions. And so, like a true investigative reporter, he set out to quantify exactly how much coffee was drunk.

This meant speed-watching 236 episodes of Friends, but it was absolutely worth it because now we know Phoebe is the biggest coffee drinker, closely followed by Chandler.

In case you were wondering, that's a grand total of 1,154 cups.

Some Friends fans have wondered whether Phoebe was actually drinking herbal tea from her mug (thus throwing out the calculations). But no! In the episode "The One With The Tea Leaves" she reveals that she has long steered clear of drinking tea because it gives her the "trots".

More like this

Intriguingly, the quantity of coffee consumed by the Friends gang actually goes down in later seasons, though the data shows that Rachel peaked as a coffee drinker around season five.

Moreover, I then went ahead and broke it down season by season to see how their habits developed and changed over time... pic.twitter.com/IoJ1lDNnpv — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) June 27, 2017

Lovelace compiled his data back in 2015, but has kindly dug it out for Friends fans to take a look.

And if you were wondering, "How much does all that coffee cost??" it's actually not too bad. A bit more detective work established that Monica's bill for a coffee and a scone was $4.12 in the episode The One With Five Steaks And An Eggplant, so working on the basis that $1.50 of that was coffee here are some calculations...

It's not unreasonable to assume therefore that a coffee is ~$1.50. That being so, including tips, I also worked out how much they spent... pic.twitter.com/2G9xSbqv7c — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) June 27, 2017

Advertisement

But there is some good news for Gunther, because in The One With Unagi Joey, Chandler confirms that their standard tip is 20 per cent.