Ricky Gervais shares his favourite clip from The Ricky Gervais Show
"I love making Karl role play as he gets so caught up in it"
It may be hard to picture the usually unassuming Karl Pilkington as a ruthless boss who fires his employees with a single phone call – but that's where this little vignette from The Ricky Gervais Show comes in.
"This is mine and Karl’s favourite clip from the show," Ricky tells us. "I love making Karl role play as he gets so caught up in it."
Be warned: the following clip contains some strong language
The Ricky Gervais Show started life as a series of record-breaking podcasts involving Ricky, Karl and Stephen Merchant, before receiving an animated makeover for Channel 4 and HBO.
The Season 3 DVD and Seasons 1 to 3 DVD box set are out now – and Ricky will be live on tonight's One Show on BBC1 from 7pm.