Rick and Morty first look clip introduces Rick’s watery nemesis

Adult Swim has released a sneak-peak preview of Rick and Morty‘s season five premiere, teasing the arrival of Rick’s under-water nemesis Mr. Nimbus.

The two minute clip, which gave fans a look at the season five cold open, sees Rick and Morty crash down to Earth in their broken spaceship whilst escaping an intergalactic monster, and while the odds are surviving are beginning to look slim for the pair, Morty’s call to his crush Jessica gives him the motivation to fix the shuttle.

Morty manages to land their space ship in the seemingly-harmless sea, however when Rick realises where they are, he begins to freak out. “Oh s***t, holy s**t, we have to go, we have to go right now, you touched the ocean Morty!”

Before the dimension-travelling duo have a chance to leave the ocean, a big purple clam emerges from the sea from which a half-naked Poseidon-esque man appears, saying: “Richard, you have desecrated the sacred treaty betwixt land and sea.

“Now face the wrath of your once and eternal foe – Mr. Nemesis!” he yells.

Rick and Morty’s fifth season premieres on Adult Swim in the US on June 20th, while UK fans will be able to watch the series on 21st June over on E4.

Earlier this month, Spencer Grammar, who voices Summer in the show, confirmed that the likes of Timothy Olyphant, Alison Brie and Christina Ricci would be joining the cast in guest roles for season five.

