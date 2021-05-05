How to watch the New Girl reunion
The New Girl stars are reuniting to mark the sitcom's 10th anniversary – here's how you can watch.
Published:
It’s been three years since Fox sitcom New Girl came to an end and yet the show’s fanbase couldn’t be stronger, with Jess and the gang finding a new home on multiple streaming platforms and meeting a whole new host of binge-watchers.
There’s good news therefore for fans both old and new – the cast of New Girl are set to reunite for a virtual event in honour of the comedy’s 10th anniversary.
Taking place digitally at Variety’s Virtual TV Fest, New Girl’s much-loved stars will be sitting down with writer Michael Schneider to chat about the show’s legacy and stories from set.
New Girl star Hannah Simone recently teased the possibility of a reunion prior to Variety’s announcement, telling RadioTimes.com in April that she’d “of course” return for a cast get-together.
“I mean that’s the wonderful thing, right, is that we all genuinely adore each other and I feel like if the opportunity was presented and the rest of the cast was onboard, I of course would say yes.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the New Girl reunion, how to watch it and who’ll be attending.
When is the New Girl reunion?
The New Girl reunion is set to take place on Tuesday 8th June at 9.30am PT (which works out to 5.30pm BST).
The virtual event is set to kick off Variety’s Virtual TV Fest and will be moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider.
How do I watch the New Girl reunion?
Those hoping to catch the New Girl reunion will need to register for a ticket on the Variety Virtual TV Fest website.
The event will be free to watch if you’ve registered via the website, with viewing details sent via email.
What is the New Girl reunion?
The cast of FOX’s New Girl are reuniting to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary during Variety’s TV Fest in June.
The sitcom’s five stars and its creator will be telling stories from set and talking about their time on the series, which ran for seven seasons from 2011 until 2018.
Variety announced the reunion news at the beginning of May, with New Girl’s Hannah Simone (who played Cece on the show) writing on Twitter: “IT. IS. HAPPENING.”
IT. IS. HAPPENING.— Hannah Simone (@HannahSimone) May 3, 2021
💉💉 pic.twitter.com/jq9s13Xq3G
Which cast members will be at the New Girl reunion?
All our favourite Los Angeles loft-mates will be attending Variety’s New Girl reunion – Zooey Deschanel (Jess), Max Greenfield (Schmidt), Jake Johnson (Nick), Lamorne Morris (Winston) and Hannah Simone (Cece).
They’ll be joined by the show’s creator Elizabeth Meriwether, who also wrote No Strings Attached, Single Parents and Bless This Mess.
The New Girl reunion takes place on Tuesday 8th June at 5.3pm BST. All seven seasons of New Girl arrive on Disney Plus on Friday 7th May. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.