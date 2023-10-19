But when they make the big move, the friends are soon confronted by the fact that music industry is harsh.

Yet that doesn't mean the series is without its share of laughs and light-hearted moments, as well as a catchy soundtrack full of reggaeton tunes to listen to long after.

In fact, the show is executive produced by the well-known reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee, who is arguably the king of the genre.

The cast is led by Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza and Courtney Taylor, but who do they play in the series? Read on for everything you need to know.

Neon cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix series

Tyler Dean Flores as Santi

Emma Ferreira as Ness

Jordan Mendoza as Felix

Courtney Taylor as Mia

Santiago Cabrera as Oscar

Jordana Brewster as Gina

Alycia Pascual-Peña as Celeste

Genesis Rodriguez as Isa

Zack Fox as Zale

Jhayco as Javier Luna

Villana as herself

Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi

Tyler Dean Flores as Santi in Neon. Francisco Roman/Netflix

Who is Santi? Santi is a budding artist who hopes to become the biggest reggaeton star in the world. After achieving viral fame from his latest single, Santi makes the move from Fort Myers, Florida, to Miami to try and reach his career dreams.

What else has Tyler Dean Flores been in? Flores has starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, When They See Us and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as The Dark Knight Rises and Blue Bloods.

Emma Ferreira as Ness

Emma Ferreira as Ness in Neon. Francisco Roman/Netflix

Who is Ness? Ness is Santi's manager and friend, although many would mistake the pair for siblings due to the way they bicker. She was the first one to spot Santi's talent, and although she has little experience in music, she is determined to help Santi succeed.

What else has Emma Ferreira been in? Ferreira has starred in Netflix's Unstable as Ruby, as well as some short films.

Jordan Mendoza as Felix

Emma Ferreira as Ness and Jordan Mendoza as Felix in Neon. Francisco Roman/Netflix

Who is Felix? Felix is Santi's creative director, but is the more socially awkward of the bunch of friends. He's the only one in the group who isn't from a Latin American background, which means he doesn't understand Spanish - but that doesn't stop him from coming up with grand ideas for Santi.

What else has Jordan Mendoza been in? Mendoza has starred in series such as Kaleidoscope and Maurice on Mars, as well as films like No Hard Feelings and Problemista.

Courtney Taylor as Mia

Courtney Taylor as Mia in Neon. Francisco Roman/Netflix

Who is Mia? Mia is an A&R rep who takes an interest in Santi, and is struggling to carve out space for herself in the male-dominated music industry in which she works. Despite not having many friends of her own, Mia is instantly drawn to Santi and his close-knit group of friends.

What else has Courtney Taylor been in? Taylor is best known for her role in Insecure as Sequoia, and has also starred in Abbott Elementary, The Company You Keep and Send Help.

