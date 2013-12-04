It's UK v USA in a battle of the comedy heavyweights as the newly reformed Monty Python joins Ron Burgundy – aka Will Ferrell – and his Anchorman team for the New Year's Eve edition of The Graham Norton Show.

John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam will take to the sofa alongside Ferrell, Steve Carell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd and David Koechner, with Frank Skinner also adding to the comedy mix.