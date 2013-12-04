Monty Python to appear with Anchorman team on New Year’s Eve Graham Norton Show
The newly-reformed Pythons will join Ron Burgundy - aka Will Ferrell - and co for a comedy-centric show
It's UK v USA in a battle of the comedy heavyweights as the newly reformed Monty Python joins Ron Burgundy – aka Will Ferrell – and his Anchorman team for the New Year's Eve edition of The Graham Norton Show.
John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam will take to the sofa alongside Ferrell, Steve Carell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd and David Koechner, with Frank Skinner also adding to the comedy mix.
Python enthusiasts who didn’t manage to snap up fast-selling tickets to any of the comedy troupe's ten new London dates will at least get to see them together here, while fans of Ferrell's unreconstructed news man Ron Burgundy can enjoy a taster of sequel Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.