Each 30 minute episode will feature four new comics, "all destined to be household names of the future", as they perform their sets for Ross, with more established names dropping by to try out new material.

“Apart from the excuse to wear make-up, my favourite part of this job has always been giving exciting new talent a platform to show off their skills," Ross said in a statement. "The excitement and joy in seeing a new face come out and deliver memorable comedy is a wonderful feeling, and we want to make sure as many people as possible get to experience it."

He continued: "There’s so much incredible comedy talent around at the moment with all too few opportunities to do what they do best. I’m very much looking forward to giving these acts the exposure they deserve, having a good laugh and finally leaving my front room.”

Tom Barrett, Executive Producer for Hotsauce TV, said: “Not only are we incredibly excited about giving our finest emerging comedians the exposure they deserve, we’re also looking forward to giving our viewers a taste of the excitement, anarchy and fun of a night out at an intimate comedy club.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a £1.57 billion rescue fund for theatres, museums and galleries struggling due to COVID-19. However, the bailout seemed to overlook the comedy sector, with comedians like Al Murray, Rose Matafeo and Nish Kumar tweeting in support of a campaign to save live comedy.

Presenter Ross, who began his TV career in 1987, currently hosts The Jonathan Ross Show for ITV and serves as a judge on The Masked Singer UK.

Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club will air on ITV later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.