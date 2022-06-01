Inside No. 9 shares first look at season finale Wise Owl

The footage teases an intriguing exchange between Steve Pemberton's Mr Blenkin and Reece Shearsmith's Ronnie, as the former asks for help preserving his daughter's pet rabbit.

The seventh season of Inside No. 9 concludes tonight (Wednesday 1st June) with an episode titled Wise Owl – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look-clip from the finale.

"Sorry have I got the right house," Blenkin says through Ronnie's front door at the beginning of the clip, "You do do taxidermy?"

When he doesn't get an immediate response, he explains the situation – he's just returned from his holiday to find that his daughter's pet rabbit Ferrari has died after it was left in the care of his cleaner.

"She wanted to give it a treat and to cut a long story sideways she's accidentally fed it a bag of chocolate buttons and now it's dead," he says, before adding "Are you there?" when he's greeted by more silence.

Eventually Ronnie – who appears to be something of a recluse – responds simply: "I'm not supposed to talk to strangers."

Despite this comment, Blenkin plows on with his request, explaining, "We've had it in the fridge overnight – my daughter doesn't know yet, she's only five – and I was wondering if you could preserve him for us."

The official synopsis for the episode provided by the BBC is a rather cryptic one, teasing: "Everyone remembers the Wise Owl, of course – the bossy cartoon bird keeping children safe back in the 1970s.

"Those old information films had a lasting effect on all of us, especially Ronnie, who has spent his entire life trying to do the right thing. But what is right? And what is wrong?"

It certainly promises to be a creepy instalment to end what has been another hugely successful season for Shearsmith and Pemberton – with previous episodes having included performances from a range of guest stars including their former League of Gentlemen colleague Mark Gatiss, Line of Duty's Daniel Mays and Spaced star Jessica Hynes.

Inside No. 9 season 7 concludes on BBC Two at 10pm on Wednesday 1st June 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

