Sue, who quit The Great British Bake Off in 2017 alongside her co-host Mel when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4, shared a picture featuring the two of them in the porch of a blue-painted wooden caravan or hut.

Mel and Sue will play hitwomen Jamie and Fran, two misfit contract killers who are appalling at their job – leading them into bizarre mishaps and dilemmas.

Written by Joe Parham and Joe Markham with some script input from Mel and Sue, the drama will see Jamie and Fran working out of their scruffy van and will feature "incompetence, bickering, and inane antics."

"I can't wait to sit for months on end in a hot van with my old, flatulent, double act partner," Perkins said in a statement when the project was announced.

Mel added: "It's 30 years ago that I met Sue Perkins, and we had happy times together playing ridiculous characters, then spent hours in a fetid van in order to release them around the country.

"Essentially nothing has changed in the Mel/Sue collective. And that's a great comfort."