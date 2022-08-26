Ghosts 2022 Christmas special confirmed to follow season 4

The news was announced at this year's Edinburgh International TV Festival, as part of a panel for the show which featured stars and co-creators Mathew Baynton and Jim Howick , actors Lolly Adefope and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, producer Alison Carpenter and the BBC's director of comedy Jon Petrie.

BBC comedy Ghosts will be back for its third Christmas special in a row, in an episode set to air at the end of this year following the hit show's fourth season.

It was also confirmed at the panel that the series's fourth season, which finished filming earlier this year in March, will air on BBC One in September, although an exact release date has yet to be disclosed.

The show, which follows a young couple and the ghosts which inhabit their new house, has become a breakout hit for the BBC, and the comedy's Christmas specials have proved popular in both 2020 and 2021.

Ghosts Christmas Special 2021. BBC

While it's yet to be seen how season 4 and the subsequent Christmas special will play out, the series's co-creator Laurence Rickard previously told RadioTimes.com that the team already had plans for the episodes ahead of season 3 airing.

He said: "There are always ideas where we go, 'That’s right, but not yet'. And obviously, you’re aware that you’re banking these things on a hope. Just cramming everything in, regardless of whether or not it earns its place, would be a shame. And so I think we put things in the bank hoping that there will be time to explore them in the future."

A Ghosts sketch for this year's Red Nose Day was meant to feature Kylie Minogue, but the music star was forced to pull out of filming the scene after contracting COVID-19.

Ghosts season 4 will air later this year, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

