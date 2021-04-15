Rob Brydon hints at “one more’ Gavin & Stacey special: “It would seem strange if they didn’t”

Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon has given fans an update on the future of the sitcom, teasing “one more special” to come.

The comedian starred as Uncle Bryn on the show for all three series and the Christmas specials, the latest of which aired on Christmas Day in 2019.

Speaking on his podcast, Brydon &, with fellow Gavin & Stacey star Sheridan Smith, Brydon commented on whether we can expect future episodes.

“Well, I think they might do one more special,” he said. “Because they left it hanging, didn’t they, with the proposal? So it would seem strange if they didn’t.

“But they should crack on if they are going to do it.”

Sheridan Smith, who played Smithy’s sister Ruth ‘Rudi’ Smith on the show, said of Gavin & Stacey creators James Cordon and Ruth Jones: “They created this masterpiece sort of one-off Christmas special. Now everyone’s asking for more, aren’t they?

“What a cast and everyone was so lovely; the crew, everyone, was brilliant on that job,” she added. “They wrote it so well and so to just be a small part of it was an honour.”

The BBC sitcom ran from 2007 until 2010, but returned for a festive special in 2019, becoming the most-watched Christmas Day show of the decade.

While there’s been no official news of a Gavin & Stacey follow-up, the cast and creators have teased the show’s future over the last year, with Corden saying in December that “hopes so much” that the sitcom will return – but that the “next one will really be the last, final part”.