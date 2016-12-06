"This is to confirm that very sadly Peter Vaughan passed away at approximately 10.30 this morning," said Sally Long-Innes. "He died peacefully with his family around him."

Vaughan made a big impact as menacing prison kingpin Harry "Grouty" Grout opposite Ronnie Barker's Fletcher in Porridge, despite only having appeared in three episodes and the TV movie, and is also remembered for his supporting role alongside Robert Lindsay in Citizen Smith.

Vaughan was introduced to a younger generation as the wise Maester Aemon of the Night's Watch in Game of Thrones, where he was an important mentor and ally for Kit Harington's Jon Snow.

He also gave a moving performance in the film adaptation of Remains of the Day, where he played the ailing but stoical father of Anthony Hopkins' butler Mr Stevens.

Vaughan was married to actress Billie Whitelaw for 14 years until 1966. He leaves behind his second wife Lillias Walker.

Maester Aemon reveals his true identity to Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

Grouty asks a favour of Fletch in Porridge