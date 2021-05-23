Were they on a break? Cast your vote in our Friends poll

It may have broken up a relationship on the show but whether Ross and Rachel were on a break or not has also torn apart many real-life friendships. We assume so, anyway, given how hotly contested the issue is both on and off screen.

The Friends reunion is right around the corner, reuniting the gang for a documentary special in the places where it all began: Central Perk and Monica’s immaculate apartment.

The HBO Max exclusive is also coming to the UK via Sky and NOW, so we won’t have to wait long to watch the Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) hang out one more time this side of the pond.

The Friends reunion trailer already hinted at what we can expect. It looks like an emotional trip down memory lane, one of Ross’s apartment-switching quizzes and plenty of cameos are on the cards, as is rehashing the past. Or, more specifically, Ross and Rachel’s past.

Does this mean the reunion will be The One Where We Finally Figure Out If They Were On A Break?

Probably not, as the cast seems as torn as the viewers. Most seem to agree that, yes, they were on a break and therefore Ross sleeping with Chloe doesn’t count as cheating. Except for Matt LeBlanc, who appears to call “bulls**t”.

So, were they or were they not on a break? Decide below.

The Friends reunion special will be available in the UK via Sky One and NOW from Thursday 27th May, airing at 8pm.