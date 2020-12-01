Charlie Brooker working on 2020 mockumentary for Netflix, confirms star Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant is to star in a new Netflix mockumentary from Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker about the year 2020.

While Netflix has not yet officially announced the project, The Undoing star recently told Vulture about his involvement in the upcoming show, saying that he’ll be playing a “pretty repellent” historian.

“I’m doing a thing tomorrow, actually,” he said when asked about future commitments. “Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year.”

He added: “I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

While little is known about the mockumentary, it will be one of the first original projects developed by Brooker for Netflix following the streamer’s investment in his production company in July.

The deal gives Netflix exclusivity when it comes to Brooker and fellow Black Mirror creator Annabel Jones’ new series and interactive projects.

RadioTimes.com has approached Netflix with a request for comment.

Earlier this year, writer and presenter Brooker returned to BBC Two for the first time since 2016 with Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – a one-off satirical special in which he dissected the events of the year and coverage of the coronavirus crisis.

While in June last year, Netflix released the fifth series of Brooker’s Black Mirror, having acquired the rights to the series since series three in 2016.

As for future series of the dystopian anthology series, fans shouldn’t be too hopeful – Brooker told Radio Times magazine back in May that he wasn’t sure if audiences could “stomach” another season of the show at the moment, adding that he had been busy “doing things”.

