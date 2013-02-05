Bridesmaids' Kristen Wiig confirmed for Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The actress is rumoured to be a love interest for Steve Carell's intellectually challenged news reporter Brick Tamland
Ron Burgundy will be smoothing down his moustache and polishing his jazz flute following the news that Kristin Wiig has been confirmed as the latest female cast member of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.
But Burgundy may have some competition when it comes to this particular lady – Bridesmaids writer and star Wiig is rumoured to be playing the love interest of Steve Carell's intellectually challenged reporter Brick Tamland.
Adam McKay, who will direct the comedy sequel about the exploits of anchorman Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and his Channel 4 News team, broke the story via Twitter last night, telling followers: "Just found out Kristen Wiig officially on board for Anchorman 2. Cannonball!"
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues is released in UK cinemas on 20 December, with filming due to start soon. Watch a teaser trailer for the film below.