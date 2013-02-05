Ron Burgundy will be smoothing down his moustache and polishing his jazz flute following the news that Kristin Wiig has been confirmed as the latest female cast member of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

But Burgundy may have some competition when it comes to this particular lady – Bridesmaids writer and star Wiig is rumoured to be playing the love interest of Steve Carell's intellectually challenged reporter Brick Tamland.