When is Search Party season 4 released on HBO Max? Cast, trailer and latest news

Comedy drama Search Party may not be the biggest show on television but its small cult fanbase is loyal, sticking with the show through an arduous hiatus that lasted almost three years.

Fortunately, that came to an end over the summer when the show’s third season finally premiered on HBO Max and viewers won’t have another long wait on their hands before the next instalment.

In fact, Search Party season four has been pencilled in for next month, kicking off 2021 in style with some much-needed answers to the latest jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the new episodes will feature some killer guest stars including Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon and The Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd.

When is Search Party season 4 on HBO Max?

Search Party season four will premiere its first three episodes on HBO Max on Thursday 14th January 2021, the streaming service announced via Twitter.

Three more episodes will be released one week later, with the final four episodes launching on Thursday 28th January.

The news came accompanied with a sinister new poster for the upcoming episodes, which suggests that Dory’s past misdeeds have well and truly caught up to her.

How to watch Search Party in the UK

The first two seasons of Search Party originally aired on All 4 in the UK, landing on the free streaming service in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Both of them have long since left the platform, but the original two seasons are still available as a purchase on Amazon Prime Video, listed at £15.99 each at the time of writing.

Unfortunately, season three has yet to make it over to our shores and its unclear whether Channel 4 still intends to broadcast the series due to the long gap between episodes.

HBO Max is not currently available in the UK but several shows from the service have found a home here, including Raised By Wolves (Sky Atlantic/NOW TV), Harley Quinn (E4) and Doom Patrol (STARZPLAY), so don’t lose hope just yet.

We’ll update this page with more information on Search Party’s UK broadcaster as it comes in.

Search Party season 4 plot

**SPOILERS FOR SEASON 3**

Search Party season four looks set to pick up directly where the last chapter left off, with Dory found innocent of murdering Keith Powell, but soon in hot water again when she is abducted by her stalker.

The mysterious figure, revealed to be named Chip, keep Dory captive and in chains at an undisclosed location, after becoming obsessed with her over the duration of her very public trial.

Chip is able to disguise Dory’s disappearance at first by posting on her social media profiles that she is touring Europe, but things soon appear suspicious to her three remaining friends: Drew, Elliott and Portia.

They set out on a mission to track her down in a move that eerily mirrors the plot of the first season – here’s hoping this latest attempt won’t end so disastrously.

Search Party season 4 cast

Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat will return to lead the cast of Search Party once again, portraying misguided millennial Dory Sief, whose quest for purpose has taken her down a dark path in life.

John Reynolds (Stranger Things) also returns as Dory’s ex-boyfriend Drew, who has been thoroughly disturbed by her recent actions but appears determined to get her out of trouble one last time.

Meanwhile, comedian John Early will reprise his role as compulsive liar Elliott Goss, who has carved out an unexpected new niche as a far right commentator.

Meanwhile, Brightburn and Horse Girl star Meredith Hagner is back as dim-witted actress Portia Davenport, who has been cast as Dory in a feature film version of her friend’s murder trial.

Joining the cast for season four is Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, who will play Lylah, the wealthy aunt of Dory’s kidnapper, Chip (a returning Cole Escola).

Meanwhile, Ann Dowd will be a long way from her fearsome character in The Handmaid’s Tale when she takes on the role of Paula Jo, a nosey neighbour of Chip’s with an unusual obsession with Christmas.

Cougar Town star Busy Philipps has also boarded season four as Donna DiMarco, a former child actress who is cast as Portia in the movie about Dory’s trial.

Last but not least, This Is Us star Griffin Dunne will appear as the owner of a pastry company relevant to Dory’s disappearance, while Broadway star Lillias White will play a famous talk show host fascinated by Chantal Witherbottom.

That suggests that Clare McNulty will also return as the character fans love to hate, whose escape from day-to-day life kick-started this whole rollercoaster saga.

Search Party season 4 trailer

HBO Max dropped the first teaser trailer for Search Party’s fourth season in December, which includes some disturbing scenes as Dory is held captive by her fanatic kidnapper.

Search Party season four is released in January 2021. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.