But despite that viral success, one thing the film didn't lead to was a sequel – until now.

Well, sort of. A new film titled Bird Box Barcelona arrives on Netflix on Friday 14th July 2023, and tells another story set in the same world but with a completely different cast of characters.

What is Bird Box Barcelona? Netflix spin-off explained

Billed as "an expansion" of the original, Bird Box Barcelona introduces audiences to a brand new group of characters who find themselves in a very similar situation to Sandra Bullock and co in the first film – battling a monstrous entity that causes anyone who looks at it to instantly kill themselves.

As the title makes clear, the action this time shifts from the US to the Catalan capital, where father and daughter Sebastián and Sofia are among the people looking to navigate the dystopian landscape.

The intriguing official synopsis reads: "After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastián must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

Bird Box Barcelona cast

Spanish star Mario Casas leads the cast of the new film as Sebastián, and he's joined by a couple of recognisable names such as Babylon star Diego Calva and Barbarian's Georgina Campbell.

Other actors to appear include child stars Naila Schuberth and Alejandra Howard in addition to Leonardo Sbaraglia (Red Lights), Lola Dueñas (Zama), Patrick Criado (Águila Roja), Gonzalo de Castro (The Innocent), Michelle Jenner (Les hombres de Paco), and Celia Freijeiro (Seis hermanas).

Bird Box Barcelona trailer

You can check out the trailer for the film below, featuring all the panic, carnage and blindfolds you'd expect:

Bird Box Barcelona is released on Netflix on Friday 14th July 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

