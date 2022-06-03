Titled Halftime , a nod to 52-year-old Lopez’s age, the documentary will explore what the singer and actress’ career will look like in the next half of her life, whilst also looking back at the star’s rise to fame and the many obstacles she faced to get where she is today.

Stranger Things

(L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens in STRANGER THINGS. Netflix

This 80s-set-and-inspired sci-fi drama turned Netflix’s Original series output Upside-Down (sorry), becoming a pop culture touchstone and genuine word-of-mouth hit as fans around the world become obsessed with the strange happenings in Hawkins, Indiana.

The meme-ification of this series can sometimes distract from just how warm, fun and scary Stranger Things can be, full of plucky kids, terrifying monsters and laugh-out-loud moments from the outset and continuing through its (admittedly patchier) second and third seasons.

Originally following the threat of a single monster slipping through from another dimension and facing off with a telekinetic young girl called Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the scope of Stranger Things has widened over the years to take in telepathic Mind-Flayers, teen romance, puberty, fashion, grief AND dastardly Russians – as well as a pretty rousing rendition of Neverending story at the end of the last season.

However, now the fourth run is now the most epic and most-anticipated yet and there are more episodes on the way... Huw Fullerton

Somebody Feed Phil (season 5)

The latest original content to land on Netflix revolving around food and travel is season 5 of Somebody Feed Phil. The travel documentary sees food aficionado Philip Rosenthal (best known as the creator of the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond) jet off around the world with family and friends to experience the cuisine and culture.

Season 5 showcases five destinations, each with unique culinary twists: Oaxaca in Mexico, Maine, Finland’s capital Helsinki, Portland Oregon and Madrid, where Rosenthal samples everything from street food to nine course meals.

With fascinating backstories to every dish that Phil tries, vibrant scenery, kitchen shenanigans and the presenter’s wonderful sense of humour, Rosenthal’s global gastronomic adventures offer something a bit different than your generic cooking show, where you just watch people make food. Molly Moss.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Cardi B on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2022

These days, chat shows dominate the late night TV schedules – and yet it's still worth checking out My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman if you haven't already.

A bearded broadcasting legend, the 75-year-old has decades of experience when it comes to getting the gossip from the stars of today and continues to place celebs in the hot seat in the brand new fourth season of this Netflix show. From Ryan Reynolds and Billie Eilish to Will Smith and Cardi B, Letterman leads in-depth conversations with A-listers, drilling down into sensitive topics whilst also having fun. Molly Moss.

Heartstopper

Yasmin Finney plays Elle Argent in Heartstopper Netflix

This LGBTQ+ romance has captured the hearts of viewers across the globe, telling the story of how schoolboys Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) go from being friends to boyfriends over the course of a fateful school term. The show dispenses with the drugs, sex and misery of edgier high school fare like Euphoria, in favour of an all-ages approach that makes up for in cuteness what it lacks in dramatic stakes.

With brisk 25-minute episodes, this is a series you can easily binge-watch – and if you're a hopeless romantic, then you most likely will. Heartstopper boasts a cast comprised largely of newcomers (along with one A-list cameo), but expect to see plenty more from them in the years to come. In fact, trans actress Yasmin Finney – who plays caring schoolgirl Elle – has just been cast in Doctor Who's 60th anniversary special by none other than Russell T Davies.

Love, Death + Robots

Legendary director David Fincher (Fight Club, Seven, Gone Girl) teams up with fellow filmmaker Tim Miller (Deadpool) for this acclaimed anthology series, which spotlights some of the most promising up and coming animation studios. Episodes vary between 6 and 18 minutes, each one with its own distinct style and high-concept sci-fi premise, ranging from dark and spooky to the downright absurd ("When The Yoghurt Took Over", anyone?).

If you want to get a risk-free flavour of what to expect from Love, Death + Robots, you can! Netflix released an episode from the brand new third season on its YouTube channel for all to enjoy. 3 Robots: Exit Strategies is a sequel to a short film from season one, but we're confident you'll fall in love with its quirky protagonists whether you've seen the original or not.

Is It Cake?

Netflix

For those of you mourning The Great British Bake Off, and for those of you who enjoy their game shows with a spoonful of zaniness, look no further than the bizarre Is It Cake?.

If ever you've scrolled through social media and seen someone slice through a handbag, revealing that the handbag was in fact a Victoria sponge, Is It Cake? takes things to another extreme, as bakers compete to fool a panel of judges determined to spot their cake (made to look like an everyday object) hidden in a lineup of non-edible items.

Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day hosts the series, with jokes and asides as offbeat and unexpected as the bakers's creations. - Flora Carr

Grace and Frankie

Netflix

It's hard to believe it's been seven years since Grace & Frankie made its Netflix debut but the sitcom, created by Friends' Marta Kauffman, is wrapping up with several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations under its belt.

Starring Hollywood veterans Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, this odd couple comedy follows the fierce, cosmopolitan-drinking retired cosmetics mogul Grace (Fonda) and free-spirited, quirky artist Frankie (Tomlin) after their divorce lawyer husbands Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) divorce them for one another. When Grace and Frankie are forced to both live in the couples' shared beach house, the pensioners – who never particularly liked one another – slowly become firm friends as they process the disintegration of their love lives and get into new shenanigans.

While this heart-warming comedy received mixed reviews in its first season, if you can push through to the second you'll find that Grace & Frankie is well worth a watch thanks to the hilarious performances from its star-studded cast. - Lauren Morris

It’s A Sin

It’s a Sin made waves when it first arrived on Channel 4 back at the start of 2021, and may be set to have its moment of awards glory this Sunday (8th May) at the TV BAFTAs.

A real powerhouse drama from returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, the series explored the lives of a group of gay men and their friends during the HIV/AIDs crisis in '80s and '90s Britain, telling the story with sensitivity, empathy and heart.

With the show ranging from euphoria to heartbreak across five episodes, led by a magnificent performance from Years and Years’ Olly Alexander, if you haven’t already seen It’s A Sin now is the perfect time to catch up, and you’ll be sorry that you missed it the first time around. - James Hibbs

Community

If you’re a fan of Rick and Morty, why not check out this loveable, quirky sitcom from one of its co-creators, Dan Harmon?

Starring Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover and more, the series starts out focusing on the exploits of a community college study group, led by the cynical former lawyer Jeff. As the series progresses, Harmon started to flex his surrealist muscles, turning the show into something far more meta, existential and weird, while still grounding it in the central relationships.

Community might be an oft-overlooked chapter in American sitcom history, and its later seasons can be shaky, but when it comes to experimental, off-the-wall comedy, it remains a real delight. - James Hibbs

Anatomy of a Scandal

Rupert Friend as Tom Whitehouse in Anatomy of a Scandal Ana Cristina/Netflix

From Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley comes a new thriller, trading in sandy beaches for the shadowy hallways of British parliament. Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery star in the series, with Miller taking on the lead role of Sophie, an Oxford-educated mother-of-two and wife to a rising Conservative politician James Whitehouse (Friend).

However, her picture-perfect life comes crashing down when James is accused of sexually assaulting his parliamentary researcher Olivia (Naomi Scott), with whom he'd been having an affair. Expect big twists and turns, with plenty of reveals and red herrings. - Flora Carr

Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul Courtesy of Netflix

When Better Call Saul was first announced people were understandably sceptical. Prequels have a shaky history and anyway, how could anything measure up to Breaking Bad.

The answer of course was by standing on its own two feet, while still honouring the past and delivering some of the most nuanced characters of the decade in TV. Bob Odenkirk puts in masterful work as Slippin’ Jimmy McGill, a character so initially detached from the sleazy Saul Goodman that your heart can’t help but break in the knowledge of what he becomes. The slow-burn series is coming to end this year, with legal shenanigans likely to take more of a back seat to full-on mob warfare. Whatever the case, it seems certain that our long term investment in the series is about the pay off in a big way. - James Hibbs

People Just Do Nothing

Jack Barnes/Roughcut TV

There have been more mockumentaries since the early 2000s than it's possible to count, but don’t be fooled, this one really is something special. Originally airing on BBC Three, and later BBC Two, the five-season series follows the boys from Kurupt FM a garage pirate radio station operating in Brentford.

The characters may often not be particularly likeable but they are extremely memorable and regularly hilarious. The cream of the crop is of course Chabuddy G, a comedy creation for the ages and the funniest look at an on-screen entrepreneur since Del Boy. The series was given a spin-off feature film last year, Big In Japan, although that’s yet to hit the streamer. - James Hibbs

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Netflix

Ahead of the upcoming Jimmy Savile series The Reckoning starring Steve Coogan, Netflix has released a harrowing two-part docuseries about the disgraced television star, who rose to fame hosting the likes of BBC's Top of the Pops and Jim'll Fix It.

The raw and insightful documentary doesn't delve into great detail about how Savile's serial sex abuse crimes were finally brought to light, instead focussing more on how the predatory sex offender "managed to fool an entire nation" up until his death in 2011, using extensive archive footage and including a wide variety of interviewees in the present-day, from Savile's former friends and co-workers, to his funeral director, and finally one of his victims, Sam Brown, who is appropriately given the final, powerful word in the last episode. - Flora Carr

Top Boy

Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

The production history behind crime drama Top Boy has been a fascinating one. Originally running for two seasons on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013, the series was shelved by the broadcaster in 2014 and looked to have run its course – only for Netflix to step in a number of years later, thanks in large part to interest from Canadian rapper Drake. Now, the series has returned for its second Netflix run and continues to go from strength to strength, expanding its scope while remaining as gripping as ever.

Throughout the run, the series has been anchored by two terrific performances from Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, while the brilliant Michael Ward has joined them since the Netflix revival. It's an absorbing, gritty crime drama that makes the most of its location – brilliantly juggling more intimate personal storylines with grander ambitions. - Patrick Cremona

Bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Netflix didn’t have much of a reputation for period drama until recently (unless you count The Crown, which is hurtling towards the present day). But everything changed in the lockdown Christmas of 2020, when the world needed a little cheer. Santa Claus delivered the most glorious series onto the streaming service on 25th December, just in time for us to binge watch with our tins of Quality Street. Based on Julia Quinn’s popular novels, Bridgerton focuses on eight siblings looking for love in sparkling Regency London.

First to meet her match was Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, who started a fake love affair with the smouldering Duke of Hastings, aka breakout star and potential Bond Rege-Jean Page, while the recently released season two saw the focus shift to Anthony Bridgerton and his relationship with new character Kate Sharma. Fun and fresh, with brilliant performances, lavish costumes, and a modern soundtrack, the series is a joyous distraction from everyday life and has once again gone down a storm. - Emma Bullimore

Human Resources

Netflix

The spin-off from Big Mouth – the successful cartoon series loosely based on the adolescences of creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg – Netflix's Human Resources introduces us to the bizarre and hilarious behind-the-scenes world of the monsters who guide their human "clients" through their emotions, from Hormone Monsters and Love-bugs to Shame Wizards and Hate Worms.

Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant joins the starry voice cast as Emmy, an alcoholic, sex-obsessed Love-bug who just doesn't get the importance of her job until she's thrown into the deep end with her first client, a mother suffering from postnatal depression. The series retains the same zany feel of Big Mouth, but with the freedom to tackle more adult subjects – combined with workplace dramas and romances comparable to The Office. - Flora Carr

Inventing Anna

Netflix

If you haven't yet watched Netflix crime drama series Inventing Anna, you may want to catch up: the zeitgeist drama has already spawned a Saturday Night Live parody and multiple, infinitely quotable catchphrases ("VIP is always better, Vivian"; "I can pay...").

The series is inspired by real events, telling the true story behind Russian-born fake German heiress Anna Sorokin (Julia Garner) – the fraudster who conned New York high society out of thousands – and the magazine journalist determined to tell Anna's story. Vivian (Anna Chlumsky) is a fictionalised version of journalist Jessica Pressler, who first broke the wild true story back in 2017, and who in the series battles both millionaires and her own editors in order to get the story out. - Flora Carr

The Last Kingdom

Game of Thrones fans should feel right at home in The Last Kingdom, an action-packed drama series partly inspired by real British history. Alexander Dreymon (American Horror Story) plays fierce warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who was born to a Saxon nobleman but raised among Danish invaders. Torn between these two clashing worlds, he is forced to choose a side as the war for England rages on.

Dreymon is the breakout star of the show, with his roguish character embarking on many compelling quests as he strives to reclaim the land that is rightfully his. David Dawson (Year of the Rabbit) also earned acclaim for his performance as the pious King Alfred, who is both friend and foe to Uhtred at various stages in his life. Their complex bond is an electric component of the first three seasons.

Based on the popular novels by author Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom began life as a BBC Two drama before later converting to a Netflix original. While it’s never enjoyed the hefty budget of George RR Martin’s fantasy epic, the show has nevertheless orchestrated some ambitious battles across its five-season run – with no shortage of swords, horses and, inevitably, blood. - David Craig

Rick and Morty

After a period of exclusivity on All4, the latest episodes of Rick and Morty are now available to stream on Netflix. If you haven't yet taken the plunge into the smash-hit animated series, let us warn you it certainly isn't for kids. The story follows genius inventor and intergalactic outlaw Rick, who takes his grandson Morty on adventures that frequently take a disturbing turn. But between the shock value moments is well-told human story about a family barely holding itself together.

Rick and Morty season 5 was another strong effort from creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, in collaboration with their crack team of sci-fi writers, throwing dozens more zany concepts into the mix and continuing some long-running plot threads from earlier in the series. Most notably, fans have become fascinated by the existence of an evil Morty, whose actions in the finale have the potential to alter the show's eccentric universe. - David Craig

The Andy Warhol Diaries

Fans of the legendary Andy Warhol should check out this new six-part docuseries, which is inspired by the memoirs he dictated before his death. Hearing defining moments from his life described in his own words gives us a remarkable insight into the mind of this enigmatic individual, while a wide range of interviewees offer added commentary on his state of being.

Adding some extra credibility to the proceedings is director Andrew Rossi, who has tackled similarly complex stories in the past with factual pieces on true crime cases and societal issues like the dissemination of fake news. While some might feel he could have been a little more disciplined in the editing room, The Andy Warhol Diaries remains a riveting watch. - David Craig

Cat Burglar

Cat Burglar is Netflix’s new animated special, following the exploits of the titular cat burglar, who must avoid Peanut the Security Pup in order to snatch a priceless painting in a museum. But there’s a big twist: you, the viewer, must answer trivia-like questions at intervals so that the show’s hero can sneak past Peanut. If you don’t answer correctly, then you can expect Rowdy Cat to face a suitable punishment.

The series comes from Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror’s choose-your-own-adventure story Bandersnatch. With grisly cartoonish violence harking back to the glory days of cartoons – think Tom and Jerry, Top Cat and Looney Toons – and dozens of storyline detours and animation sequences to explore (over an hour and a half of in fact), Cat Burglar is an entertaining ride and offers a great nostalgia trip for cartoon fans.

Vikings: Valhalla

Those who are fans of the original Vikings series will be pleased to hear they can now get their fix of Norse action in spin-off series, which has landed on Netflix. Vikings: Valhalla takes place roughly a century after the events of the original series, starting with the St Brice’s Day massacre, when King Aethelred (Bosco Hogan) ordered the slaughter of ever Dane in England.

The show centres on legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), and boasts an impressive international cast – including Australians, Scandinavians, and Brits – to bring these historical figures to life. With plenty of blood and gore, a bit of history and big hair and fur-lined garments galore, Vikings: Valhalla is a must-watch.

One Of Us Is Lying

Based on Karen M. McManus’ novel of the same name, One Of Us Is Lying revolves around the mysterious death of Simon (played by Sing Street star Mark Mckenna), whose detention at Bayview High School takes a disastrous turn when he suffers a fatal allergic reaction.

Simon’s classmates Nate (Cooper van Grootel), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche) and Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), who are left behind in detention, quickly become suspects in a thrilling murder investigation when the police declare the tragedy was no accident. One Of Us Is Lying is an entertaining, well-crafted, and character-driven mystery that is managing to stand out from the crowd amid a growing landscape of young-adult focused series.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

With all the recent drama around The Kardashians and Kanye West, there couldn't be a better time for jeen-yuhs – Netflix's latest documentary – to arrive.

Produced by West himself and directed by Coodie & Chike, jeen-yus is a docuseries made up of three parts, looking at the Grammy Award-winning rapper's career over the past two decades. From his move into the fashion world and his unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign, to the death of his mother Donda West in 2007, jeen-yus covers a lot of ground through archive footage and interviews.

A remarkable and enlightening examination of a controversial yet legendary rap figure, jeen-yus is simply a must-watch. - Lauren Morris

Love Is Blind

Believe it or not, in a time before the pandemic we fell in love with a show all about self isolation. Love is Blind is the dating show with a difference that took the world by storm in early 2020. The premise was simple, yet also quite extreme… 30 men and women were looking for love and entered a show centred on speed dating. They would enter a pod where they could talk with a prospective partner, but never meet them. The couple would only meet with each other if they got married.

We got adorable romances (we’re looking at you, Lauren and Cameron!), high drama, a runaway bride and so many awkward moments we don’t have enough space within this entry to name them all. If you love shows like Love Island and The Bachelor, you can’t miss Love is Blind. Plus, season two landed on the streamer in February 2022, so there’s never been a better time to catch up with the gang. - Helen Daly

All Of Us Are Dead

The latest hit South Korean series to land on Netflix is this killer coming-of-age zombie drama, which follows a group of teenagers as they attempt to engineer an escape from their high school – which has become ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.

Across 12 episodes there are plenty of thrills and chills, as well as no shortage of emotional moments thanks to some excellent character work. It's not a show for the faint-hearted, with plenty of blood and gore on show throughout, but if you can deal with the gruesome moments then this should prove another fiercely addictive series. - Patrick Cremona

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Now the longest-running American sitcom ever, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia recently aired season 15 and thankfully for UK fans, it is now finally on Netflix!

The black comedy stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito as a group of narcissistic, selfish friends running a bar in Philadelphia together and getting into various scrapes. Darkly hilarious and incredibly bingeable, It's Always Sunny still stands up as one of the silliest, outrageous sitcoms out there. - Lauren Morris

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

It takes less time to get hooked on Netflix's latest thriller parody The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window than it does to say the full title, which has to be one of the longest in the streamer's history.

Starring Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House follows Anna – a broken woman with a fear of the rain who spends her days staring out of her window with a huge glass of red wine in her hand. When a handsome neighbour moves over the road, Anna begins to feel hopeful about her life – but she soon witnesses a murder that makes her question everything, including her own sanity.

While a bit hit-and-miss on the jokes front, this deadpan delight brings something new to Netflix and features excellent performances from Tom Riley, Mary Holland and Cameron Britton. - Lauren Morris

Snowpiercer

This TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s superbly whacky sci-fi film of the same name (which was in turn based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige) is now into its third season, with new episodes being released weekly during the first part of 2022. Since the first season, the already impressive cast has been further bolstered by the additions of Sean Bean and Archie Panjabi (in seasons 2 and 3 respectively) and the show has now majorly deviated from the source material.

As ever, the bulk of the action takes place on a train that endlessly circles the Earth following a tragic climate disaster that has left the whole planet frozen over and completely uninhabitable. Within that set-up, the show examines the relations between different characters on the train, which has come to adopt a rigid class system that eventually leads to a major revolt from those on the lowest rung of society.

However in the third run, with the train now split into two, some more time is devoted to life off Snowpiercer – with news reaching Layton and his gang of revolutionaries that parts of the world are now warm enough for human life to survive. Cue the arrival of Asha (Panjabi), one of those survivors. - Patrick Cremona

Archive 81

Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss) and Dina Shihabi (Altered Carbon) lead the cast in new supernatural series Archive 81. Loosely adapted from the hit podcast of the same name, it follows the story of an archivist named Dan Turner (Athie) who is drawn into a terrible mystery while researching a documentary filmmaker who, 25 years earlier, was researching a cult.

With some stellar performances, horrific conspiracy theories (or are they?) and scares aplenty, Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes are a must-watch. - Molly Moss

Ozark

The last seven episodes in the fourth and final season of Netflix hit Ozark have finally landed on Netflix – and it’s definitely been worth the wait.

Ozark revolves around Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and the obstacles he and his family encounter after joining forces with a Mexican drug cartel. Season 4 part 2 finds Marty and Wendy on damage control, trying to stop a grieving Ruth from exacting her vengeance on cartel kingpin Javi. Could their time be finally running out?

With the tiniest wrong move threatening to finish off the entire Byrde family, this enthralling series certainly keeps you hooked, so why not check out Ozark season 4 on Netflix – if nothing else, you’ll enjoy stellar performances from Bateman and Linney. - Molly Moss

Cheer

A lot has happened since the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheerleading Team first came under the spotlight in the first season of the documentary series Cheer in 2020, and this follow-up series examines how the squad has fared in the intervening months.

In particular, the new run explores how the team dealt with their newfound fame, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and some serious accusations which were levelled against their former teammate Jerry Harris after the first season was released (Harris denies any wrongdoing).

Meanwhile, there is also more focus on the Bulldogs rivals – Trinity Valley Community College’s The Cardinals – who are very focused on besting their competitors at the upcoming NCAA National Championship. - Patrick Cremona

The Witcher

Starring Henry Cavill as mutant monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher uses a twisted timeline to tell three parallel stories – Geralt’s adventures, the youth and training of sorcerer Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and the travails of Princess Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allen) – as the fictional world they live in descends into war.

Stuffed with bizarre creatures, fast-paced action scenes (particularly in the first episode) and plenty of weird and wonderful characters, it’s no surprise that The Witcher has become one of Netflix’s biggest series. And the creators of the earlier Witcher video game – based on the same collection of novels as the series – were probably pretty happy with the release too, given that sales of The Witcher 3 rose by 558 per cent following the Henry Cavill version’s debut.

The hit fantasy series has just returned for a second season, so why not check out The Witcher – if nothing else, you’ll have a new earworm stuck in your head. - Huw Fullerton

Lost in Space

This sci-fi offering from Netflix may have flown under your radar, not getting quite the same level of the attention as some of the streamer's other blockbuster originals. But now is the perfect time to catch up as the third and final season has dropped, earning acclaim from critics and bringing this saga to a satisfying end. That means there's no need to fret about an abrupt cancellation leaving major plot threads unresolved; a fate that has befallen many other cult favourite shows over the years.

Toby Stephens (Black Sails) and Molly Parker (House of Cards) lead the cast as a couple who venture into space on a colonising mission with their kids that soon goes awry, leaving them – as the title suggests – lost in space. They'll have to work together if they have any hope of surviving and making their way back to civilisation, facing some perilous threats along the way – as well as making a new ally in a mysterious alien robot.

Lost In Space has been praised for its emotional story arcs, strong performances and stunning visual effects, with most fans agreeing that the show only gets better as it proceeds, rather than suffering a dip in quality during its run. If you have fond memories of the classic 1965 series on which this show is inspired, you can rest assured that Netflix's iteration is a fitting tribute. - David Craig

True Story

Stand-up comedian turned actor Kevin Hart shows a more dramatic side in this recently released miniseries, where he plays Philadelphia-born movie star Kid, a character not dissimilar from is real-world persona. At the start of the story, he's on top of the world, performing a sellout tour and celebrating the success of a billion dollar blockbuster. However, things take a dark turn after a night out with his brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes), as the woman he goes home with dies in his hotel room from an overdose – a fact that both of them are keen to cover-up.

True Story is not up there with the best crime thrillers Netflix has produced, with a plot containing twists that can easily be considered silly and predictable. But nevertheless, the show succeeds in sinking its hooks into you, as it keeps you guessing over whether Kid can salvage his career from this nightmare or if his misdeeds will be exposed for the world to see. Snipes and Hart do a good job selling the sometimes questionable material, while the 30-minute episodes keep the show feeling relatively fast-paced. You could easily binge in a weekend! - David Craig

Read more: Is Netflix's True Story really a True Story?

Below Deck: Mediterranean

Nothing beats a bit of sea-based reality TV and Below Deck: Mediterranean is some of the best, with the spin-off series making for a highly entertaining watch. The Bravo show follows a superyacht crew, led by Captain Sandy Yawn, as they sail across the Mediterranean whilst catering to the every want and need of their wealthy guests. From chef meltdowns to the blossoming of romance within crew members, to shock firings and boating disasters, Below Deck: Mediterranean is factual television at its finest and if you loved the original franchise, then this is a must-watch. - Lauren Morris

Cowboy Bebop

Netflix's brand new live-action remake of the hit anime series might have received something of a critical kicking since it was released in November, but the original show remains a fine, fabulously original piece of television and is available to watch in its entirety on the streamer. The series follows a rag-tag bunch made up of an ex-hitman, a former cop, a con artist, a hacker, and a data dog as they travel the galaxy in their spaceship, called the Bebop, bringing in criminals for pay.

Set in 2071, the series is notable for the way in which it effortlessly blends several popular film genres – including sci-fi, western, and neo-noir, to create something that is wholly unique, tackling themes including loneliness and escaping the past. It aired for only 26 episodes but since built up a reputation as one of the finest animes of all time, with an adoring fanbase around the world. - Patrick Cremona

Narcos: Mexico

Original show Narcos continued to be a must-watch despite the exit of central character Pablo Escobar, and Narcos: Mexico has found an identity all on its own with a brand new cast of characters. As Narcos charted the establishment of Colombia's illegal drug trade up to the 1990s, this spin-off does the same for Mexico, rewinding back to the 1980s to explore the rise and fall of the infamous Guadalajara Cartel.

While there are a few notable guest appearances from key characters from the original Narcos series, Narcos: Mexico tells a largely separate story with a brand new cast of cartel leaders, DEA agents and politicians - yet retains the same stellar production values, impeccable acting in multiple different languages and of course the show's signature violence. A mostly Mexican cast shines, with Rogue One's Diego Luna playing against type as a drug trafficker who is as charismatic as he is brutal, while Michael Peña showcases his dramatic chops as agent Kiki Camarena, a DEA agent whose name has gone down in history in both the organisation and the country of Mexico.

The Narcos saga comes to an end with the third season of Narcos: Mexico, and together the two shows have done the near-impossible job of dramatising the sprawling story of the war on drugs - bringing us right up to the modern world where the war continues to rage. - Daniel Furn

Big Mouth

A coming-of-age tale quite unlike any other, Big Mouth is now five seasons in and shows no signs of stopping. Loosely based on the adolescence of creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, Big Mouth follows teenage friends Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Missy and more as they go through the horrors of - gasp - puberty, resulting in plenty of expected hilariously awkward encounters as well as a few unexpected life lessons along the way.

Big Mouth's premise meant it easily could have relied on cringe comedy and crass jokes alone and called it a day - and while the show is definitely not afraid to indulge in daring humour about the messiest parts of growing up, the show proves itself to be much, much more than that. Much like Netflix's other teenage comedy Sex Education, Big Mouth explores sex and the human body with a frankness and honesty that is rarely seen on TV, exploring issues long considered too taboo for mainstream entertainment and embracing all the changes and differences that arise during one's adolescence.

What is most impressive - and comically bizarre - is how they convey their message while still being entertaining, with personifications of puberty, celebrity ghosts and famous cameos all managing to imaginatively inform. A spin-off, titled Human Resources, is also on the way. - Daniel Furn

Selling Sunset

A surprise hit of the last year came in the form of Selling Sunset, a reality TV show centred on The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. The group operates in the wealthiest parts of LA selling multi-million dollar homes to those lucky enough to afford them. The glamour is high throughout with more pairs of Louboutins than we can count on both hands, and enviable outfits are a must. But what’s most alluring with Selling Sunset, is the drama.

The series is packed to the brim with gossip even the Kardashians couldn’t produce and there’s enough backstabbing to keep you gripped throughout the seasons. There are weddings, babies, fall out and some seriously pricey properties which might well make for the perfect recipe for a reality show. Tune in before the highly-anticipated new series comes later in 2021. - Helen Daly

Arcane: League of Legends

Video game adaptations don't have the best track record, so you'd be forgiven for being sceptical about whether Arcane is worth your valuable time. However, rest assured that it most definitely is. The animated series is inspired by the online phenomenon League of Legends, but you don't require any knowledge of the source material to be enraptured by its larger-than-life characters or get lost in its rich fantasy world.

The story follows Vi (Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld), a brave teenage girl living in the impoverished Zaun, an underground city located beneath the technologically advanced haven of Piltover. On one of her trips to the surface, she plans to burgle the home of an affluent academic with help from a few friends, but gets more than she bargained for when they cause a massive explosion after mishandling one of their target's experiments – setting the enforcers on their trail.

Not only does Arcane boast a compelling story and strong character work, but it also stands out among the crowded animated landscape with a beautiful art style that blends 2D and 3D animation to create a truly unique look. There are some breathtaking moments in just the first three episodes, with many more to come as Netflix continues a phased rollout of the series throughout November. Give it a chance, you won't regret it! - David Craig

Tiger King

It's up for debate whether Tiger King's success can be attributed to the quality of the zany documentary series or to the fact that it enjoyed a captive audience, with most of us locked in our homes as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. The muted response to the second season suggests it might well be the latter, but there's still plenty of fun to be had from this fascinatingly bizarre story – particularly now that we can enjoy post-lockdown viewing parties.

If you (somehow) missed the first season or just need a refresher, Tiger King centres on outlandish zookeeper Joe Exotic, whose amateur big cat enclosures become the target of animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who is quite the character herself. Filmmakers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin tell the story of their epic feud, which ends with one of them being thrown in jail, while taking occasional detours to examine some of America's other notorious big cat owners. - David Craig

Locke and Key

Based on an acclaimed comic book, Locke and Key has a premise that will likely prove irresistible to fans of dark fantasy. After the tragic and violent death of their father, the Locke family moves to their ancestral home in the quaint town of Matheson, Massachusetts, where youngest son Bode soon makes an unbelievable discovery. Within the grand old house are magical keys that – when put in the correct doors – give the holder the ability to do incredible things.

Whether it's leaving your physical body to float around on the astral plane or taking a trip into your mind to literally remove your demons, there is virtually no limit to what is possible with these mysterious magical artefacts. But such power is sure to attract malicious forces looking to wield it for their own nefarious purposes, with the Locke children soon getting swept up in something more dangerous than they could ever have imagined.

Netflix's Locke and Key does justice to the source material with a faithful and suspenseful adaptation, which packs some impressive visual effects and likeable performances. It's true that some of the high school drama is littered with tropes we've seen before, but the main plot is compelling enough to make it worth sticking through those segments. A second season is out now and Netflix has already ordered a third, so make sure you're caught up if you want to avoid spoilers. - David Craig

Riverdale

Still wildly careening down the teen drama tracks is the seemingly unstoppable train that is Riverdale – The CW’s stylised series loosely based on the long-running Archie Comics. Starring KJ Apa as protagonist Archie Andrews, the series follows the high school jock as he joins his friends Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and new student Veronica (Camila Mendes) in their search for the truth around missing rich kid Jason Blossom.

While Riverdale may have started in 2017 as a dark murder mystery that modernised Archie’s legendary comic book characters, over the past four years it’s ventured into a number of unpredictable, unrealistic, ridiculous and sometimes hilarious territories – from serial killer The Black Hood terrorising Riverdale residents and students becoming obsessed with the Gargoyle King, to the emergence of a local cult that’s been secretly harvesting organs.

Nevertheless, the show has hung on to a loyal group of fans who still tune for the outrageous plot twists, the random romantic relationships and the meme-worthy dialogue. With five seasons now available for UK fans to watch on Netflix and more series in the works, it doesn’t look like the Riverdale railway is coming to an end anytime soon. - Lauren Morris

Inside Job

Recent events and the advent of social media have made conspiracy theories more prevalent - and powerful - than ever, so it's good to see a sitcom attempt to see the funny side. Inside Job follows the employees of shadowy government organisation Cognito, where it turns out every conspiracy - from lizard-people to JFK's assassination to robot presidents - is real, and it's up to anti-social genius Reagan Ridley and her co-workers to keep them out of public view. Cue a workplace comedy unlike any other, with just about every conspiracy theory imaginable getting a hilarious explanation or knowing reference.

An intriguing mix of Rick and Morty, Men in Black and The Office, Inside Job comes from creator Alex Hirsch, creator of cult favourite Gravity Falls, and certainly retains the wacky humour of his previous projects. Thankfully, Inside Job builds upon its interesting premise with whip-smart and often meta comedy, sharp satire of real-world issues and uniquely oddball characters, with a nice subversion of the lonely tortured genius trope. The Inside Job cast does a great job too, made up of the talents of Lizzy Caplan, Mr. Robot's Christian Slater and The US Office's Clark Duke. - Daniel Furn

My Name

It certainly didn't hurt that Korean series My Name arrived so soon after the phenomenal success of Squid Game - but it also helped that the revenge thriller is rather good on its own merits. Climbing high among Top 10 charts around the world upon its release, My Name opens with teenager Yoon Ji-woo tragically witnessing her father's murder. Intent on revenge, Ji-woo begs a crime boss to join her father's old gang, who train her up - and then send her into the police as an undercover agent to find the cop who killed her father.

On paper My Name may sound like the many predictable revenge thrillers that have come before, but soon proves itself to be much, much more, thanks in a large part to the many dynamic action sequences and a fittingly pulse-pounding soundtrack. However My Name never loses sight of the character drama, exploring how Ji-woo gives up far more than her name when she goes undercover - erasing her whole identity and at risk of turning into a monster to achieve revenge. Much of this rests on the shoulders of Korean star Han So-hee - who ably carries the show in a tour de force performance as she nails both her role as an action heroine and the more emotional moments as her character goes through the absolute wringer. - Daniel Furn

You

The world was completely gripped when You launched on Netflix at the end of 2018 - and viewers haven’t really stopped looking over their shoulders since. The psychological thriller set in New York (and later, Los Angeles) sees creepy (but also kinda likeable) Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) and his developing obsession for Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

Over the course of 10 episodes, we stare in horror as his lust turns into toxic desire. At times, the Netflix series makes you laugh, but as the tone shifts in the story, so too does a viewer’s unease; this is quite simply not the kind of series you want to watch in the dark, before bed. A second season sees Joe move to Los Angeles where he attempts to start afresh, but soon discovers his obsessions can only be repressed for so long.

You might not be the most sophisticated thriller on the streaming platform, but without a doubt the story will have you gripped throughout. At times violent and deeply disturbing, You is a series to binge on one rainy weekend day, especially with season three now releasing. - Helen Daly

The Chestnut Man

Scandi-noir has been all the rage since The Killing burst onto British screens over a decade ago, so it was only a matter of time before there too was a Netflix series filled with bleak landscapes, chunky jackets and peaceful communities hiding dark secrets. The Chestnut Man is a prime example of the genre, following two detectives investigating a grisly murder scene, which has been mysteriously decorated by a figurine made out of chestnuts. This creepy clue soon launches the detectives into a hunt for a politician's missing child - and the serial killer linked to his disappearance.

The appeal of Scandi-noir has long been documented and discussed, and although The Chestnut Man doesn't necessarily reinvent the genre it does sit amongst the best of Scandinavia's crime drama exports. Featuring a bleak autumnal atmosphere, a suspenseful slow-burn mystery and Scandi-noir's trademark focus on domestic issues, all combined with Netflix's excellent production values... need we say any more? Plus, you'll never look at chestnuts the same way again... - Daniel Furn

Alice in Borderland

The success of Squid Game has brought this very similar Japanese series back into the spotlight, which once again sees people compete in sadistic survival games. However Alice in Borderland takes a far more science-fiction-oriented approach, following gamer Arisu who finds himself transported to an empty, parallel version of Tokyo. Arisu is then forced to compete in dangerous games to extend his visa - or face execution via laser if it runs out.

Based on the manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland doesn't hang about, getting straight into the all-important games without overdoing the exposition or keeping the premise a mystery for too long. It's a good move, as it's during the games that this show really shines, with slick visuals, well-choreographed action and clever games. Alice in Borderland was already a moderate global success upon release and had already been renewed for season two - which we're sure will get a lot more viewers this time around. - Daniel Furn

Squid Game

If you're one of the few people on Earth who are yet to see viral sensation Squid Game, then you are in for one wild, violent and thought-provoking ride. The breakout South Korean series follows several indebted individuals who are given the chance to compete for 45.6 billion-won prize, and all they have to do is play popular children's games. However these aren't quite the same harmless activities from our youth - with losers brutally murdered in their hundreds.

Despite arriving on Netflix with little promotion outside of Korea, Squid Game is on track to become the streaming service's biggest show of all time, becoming a bonafide pop culture phenomenon complete with social media challenges, fan cosplays and a surge in popularity in the show's dalgona candy. It's easy to see why - Squid Game is simply great television that is well acted, tightly written, sharply directed, as well as acting as a critique of the predatory competition a capitalist society inspires. But even those not looking for a social commentary will finding something to enjoy, with plenty of white-knuckle survival sequences - made all the more effective because the compelling human drama means we actually care about the characters. - Daniel Furn

Maid

Maid's arrival may have been somewhat overshadowed by the unexpected success of Squid Game, but this grounded and sensitive comedy-drama is the perfect detox after the South Korean killer game series. Based on the New York Times bestseller Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, Maid stars Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Alex, a young single mother who has recently fled an abusive relationship. She then turns to cleaning houses, contending with occasionally repellent work, low pay and the ongoing impacts of domestic abuse as she attempts to give her young daughter a better life.

Maid's premise may seem less ambitious or inventive than other shows on the streamer, but it's the unflinching realism that gives the show its edge - not only for its accurate depiction of those living on the poverty line, but also for showing how domestic abuse is not always physical. The show is anchored by a standout performance by Qualley as the resilient Alex who is determined to rewrite her life and redefine her worth, but she is helped by a strong supporting cast - with some of the best scenes featuring the interactions between Alex and her mentally ill mother, played by screen legend Andie MacDowell. - Daniel Furn

Midnight Mass

Hamish Linklater in Midnight Mass

It's become something of a tradition for Netflix to release a new limited series from Mike Flanagan just in time for spooky season, and this year's offering is the brilliantly creepy Midnight Mass. Unlike his two previous series for the streamer, the Hauntings of Hill House and Bly Manor, this new series is not based on an existing work of horror fiction – but is instead a wholly original work, in part inspired by Flanagan's past as an altar boy in the Catholic Church.

The series is set on the isolated community of Crockett Island, which is suddenly shaken by a couple of new arrivals – most notably that of a charismatic but rather mysterious new priest by the name of Father Paul, who claims to be filling in for the parish's long-serving Monsignor John Pruitt. When Paul appears to start performing miracles, the faith of Crockett's inhabitants is put to the test – and some of them are more skeptical than others about what this new priest has planned.

A challenging, ambitious and thrillingly unique new series, Midnight Mass packs in some great frights, intriguing discussions and one or two moments that will live long in the memory of those who watch. - Patrick Cremona

Sex Education

With season three of comedy-drama Sex Education now arriving, there couldn't be a better time to visit Moordale Secondary School and its puberty-stricken, lovelorn, angsty students. Created by Laurie Nunn, this Netflix original stars Hugo's Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, an insecure teen who struggles with his mum Jean (Gillian Anderson) being a very candid sex therapist. While initially desperate to distance himself from his mum's line of work, he finds himself inadvertently helping the school bully with his sexual performance anxiety and subsequently sets up his own sex advice clinic with troubled classmate Maeve (Emma Mackey).

A hilarious, heart-warming and at times infuriating comedy-drama about the ins-and-outs of teenage adolescence, Sex Education is well worth the watch for the performances alone – Ncuti Gatwa shines as Otis's openly gay best friend Eric, while Aimee Lou Wood (Maeve's friend Aimee) comes into her element in season 2. - Lauren Morris

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father

Jack Whitehall is becoming quite the name in Hollywood after starring with the likes of The Rock and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, but luckily for fans of his travel show, he still finds time for some highly unconventional father-son bonding. As the title suggests, Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father sees the titular charismatic actor and comedian go sightseeing with his stuffy and old-fashioned father. It's no surprise that the two don't exactly have the same idea of an ideal holiday – cue humorous antics from the mismatched pair across South East Asia, Eastern Europe, western US, Australia and a final trip in the UK.

Shows in which comedians see the world with a family member are a dime a dozen these days, but Travels With My Father has a secret weapon: Michael Whitehall. Just as funny as his comedian son – and at times even more so – the former talent agent's wry put-downs and grumpy reactions have given him quite the fan base, and led to his inclusion in more father-son comedy specials with hopefully many more to come. Not that Jack is not pulling his weight, as his usual zany antics and self-deprecating humour provide the perfect foil – but he also opens up during some of the show's surprisingly emotional moments. - Daniel Furn

Lucifer

Miranda star Tom Ellis has completely reinvented his image with this fantasy drama, going from innocent chef next door Gary to the literal Lord of Hell. Impressive! But an even greater accomplishment is the dedicated fandom this series has built up since its debut back in 2016, with legions of so called “Lucifans” ready to defend it to the ends of the earth.

The show follows the devil himself, Lucifer Morningstar, after he relocates from hell to Los Angeles and begins solving murder cases with the local police department. He quickly strikes up a bond with detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and their romance becomes the focal point of the show, with no shortage of obstacles in their path to happiness.

It’s a slightly odd show that occasionally pokes fun at its own eccentric premise, which plays out like Midsomer Murders meets Twilight. The show holds a dear place in the heart of many viewers, as proven by the staggering one million tweets that were sent to protest its premature cancellation by FOX in 2018 – prompting Netflix to rescue the show and renew it for an additional three seasons. - David Craig

Money Heist

Heist thrillers have to walk a fine line between realistic - or at least believable - burglary schemes and enough tension-filled twists and turns to keep things entertaining - and it's a balance that Money Heist (mostly) manages to pull off. Money Heist dedicates several seasons each to two heists planned by the enigmatic criminal mastermind The Professor, who recruits an unusual group of robbers named after cities to take hostages in key financial centres in Madrid. However, mistakes, emotional dynamics and impulsive relationships on both sides on the heist mean the plans soon go wrong - and robbers, hostages and police alike are all in a race to outwit each other before it's too late.

Initially regarded as a failure after first airing on Spanish TV, Money Heist was added to Netflix with little fanfare and barely any promotion - yet still became an absolute worldwide phenomenon, with a whole new audience falling in love with The Professor and his Dali-masked accomplices while a certain earworm swept the European charts. It was enough for Netflix to order three additional seasons, the last of which is split into two parts with the final instalment arriving in December 2021.

The heist genre gets subverted in this crime caper, which uses a female narrator, a Spanish cultural lens and a twisty-turny narrative to update the long-running formula with a series where the complex characters and their relationships matter just as much as the actual heist. A few unnecessary love triangles mean the show veers dangerously close to soap opera territory in later seasons - but at its best Money Heist is a smart, inventive and utterly gripping series that truly deserves its status as one of the most-watched non-English language shows in the world. - Daniel Furn

The Chair

Sandra Oh takes a beak from cat-and-mouse hunts with psychopaths in Killing Eve in order to star in The Chair, a rather different show exploring sexism, racism and ageism entrenched in the staunchly traditional world of academia through a highly satirical lens. The series follows Oh's Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman of colour to become chair at a prestigious university. Ji-Yoon must then navigate the dizzying pressure of her new position, save the failing English department and navigate her relationships with her crush, an inventive up-and-coming colleague as well as strong-willed adoptive daughter Ju Ju.

After making her name in life-or-death dramas such as Grey's Anatomy and the aforementioned Killing Eve, it's highly refreshing to see Oh show off her comedic chops, consistently hilarious as a professor constantly at the end of her tether yet still managing to exude wit and warmth to those around her. Showrunner Amanda Peet takes academia - a world still largely unexplored onscreen - and explores the modern issues within, finding the comedy in this nuanced take as Ji-Yoon fights to save an education system that struggles to accept her. The show could have done with a bit more time to fully examine the many complex topics it throws up - six half-hour episodes go quick - but Oh's performance and great writing still make this a must-watch. - Daniel Furn

Hit and Run

Israeli series Hit and Run dominated Netflix's top ten charts for several weeks after its release, proving the platform is the perfect home for international drama following the success of shows such as Money Heist and Lupin. The series follows Segev Azulai, a happily married man whose life is turned upside down after his wife is killed in a hit and run in Tel Aviv. Soon discovering the incident was no mere accident, Segev heads to the US along with ex-lover Naomi Hicks to look for answers - but perhaps wishes he hadn't after finding some disturbing secrets...

Hit and Run was co-created by writer-journalist Avi Issacharof, who was also behind acclaimed war drama and fellow international hit Fauda. With two other co-creators formerly writers and executive producers on The Killing, there was certainly a high standard set for Hit and Run - which it easily reaches with so many twists, turns and action that it truly lives up to the definition of a thriller and then some. Netflix has had a good run with mystery thrillers following hits such as The Stranger and You, and Hit and Run is the latest addition that will have you reaching for the 'next episode' button. - Daniel Furn

Untold

After releasing excellent Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance in 2020, Netflix is soon becoming home to high-quality sports docuseries, and Untold is one of the latest well-reviewed additions to the roster. As the title suggests, the series examines previously untold stories or provides new perspectives to people and events from across the world of sport, covering remarkable incidents from tennis, boxing, basketball and more.

The first subject is Untold: Malice at the Palace, which provides a re-contextualisation of the infamous Pacers-Pistons NBA brawl of 2004 that involved both teams and spectators, re-examining the role of the fans after the media largely blamed the players. The reshaping of established narratives is a theme that continues in later episodes, with attention turning to topics such as the rise and fall of boxer Christy Martin, the athletic career of Caitlyn Jenner and Mardy Fish's decision to withdraw from the US Open due to struggles with anxiety.

While each episode is presented as feature-length films running at 75-90 minutes, they are all part of the Untold series created by brothers Chapman Way and Maclain Way, the team behind Netflix‘s true crime hit Wild Wild Country. After a triumphant and somewhat eventful return to live sport in 2021, the time is perfect for an engaging, thought-producing exploration of sport and public perception. - Daniel Furn

Outer Banks

As the home of Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why here in the UK, Netflix has very much cornered the teen drama market. However Outer Banks may well be one of the streaming service's best, balancing the usual teen tropes with a rip-roaring sense of adventure as an over-arching search for buried treasure ties all the relationship drama together.

The show follows a group of 'Pogues', the working class residents of North Carolina's Outer Banks who are searching for the missing father of the group's ringleader, John B. Along the way they discover clues leading to a legendary treasure left behind by John's father - but a group of wealthy 'Kooks' are also after the gold...

As a teen show there is the usual dose of melodrama and a few unrealistic situations, but otherwise the show makes for a fun and breezy summer binge that occasionally touches on more serious topics such as drug addiction, consent and class divides. However the Outer Banks itself may well be the true star of the show, with some colourful cinematography and stunning locations truly creating the feel of an endless summer, and making this a very easy watch. - Daniel Furn

Sky Rojo

Money Heist creator Alex Pina channels the pulp stylings of Quentin Tarantino for this darkly comedic thriller, which follows Coral, Gina and Wendy as they attempt to free themselves from the brothel in which they have become prisoners. The three make a messy, spontaneous escape one fateful evening, but ruthless henchmen Moisés and Christian are hot on their trail and closing in with every passing moment.

Sky Rojo crafts heartbreaking backstories for its three protagonists, with Verónica Sánchez, Yany Prado and superstar musician-turned-actor Lali Espósito excelling in some truly harrowing scenes. Indeed, this series offers an unflinching – and at times disturbing – look into the world of human trafficking and coerced sex work, but co-creator Pina is able to prevent the tone from becoming too bleak by leaning into pitch black humour at just the right moments.

With its lean 30 minute episodes, Sky Rojo naturally moves at a brisk pace which only goes to make the story feel even more chaotic. Not content with resting on its laurels, the recently released second season flips the premise on its head, offering a fresh twist on what came before as the leading ladies take brutal revenge on their pursuers. Imagine the stylish direction of Money Heist merging with the heightened reality of Kill Bill and you won't be far off. - David Craig

Firefly Lane

Katherine Heigl and Scrubs star Sarah Chalke play childhood best friends in this Netflix adaptation of Kristin Hannah's book of the same name, Firefly Lane.

The drama has now been renewed for a second season, so what better time to catch up with longtime friends and later colleagues, Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) through 30 years of love, heartbreak and divorce.

In the present-day, Heigl plays a famous talkshow host who has her own show, The Girlfriend Hour, while Chalke plays Kate, Tully's longtime best friend who quit journalism to focus on raising a family. – Flora Carr

Atypical

Robia Rashid's comedy-drama about a teenager on the autism spectrum recently returned to Netflix for a fourth and final season, so why not binge-watch the hit series from the beginning?

Atypical follows 18-year-old Sam Gardner (played by Keir Gilchrist), who works at local appliance store Techtropolis and is obsessed with penguins and Antarctica. At the start of the series he begins to explore the world of online dating.

The show also focuses on Sam's family, including matriarch Elsa, who begins a flirtation and later extra-marital affair with a bartender; and Casey, Sam's younger, athletic sister who begins to have romantic feelings for a close friend. - Flora Carr

Never Have I Ever

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, this joyful coming-of-age comedy-drama recently launched its second series, once again following Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she attempts to improve her social status in high school while simultaneously dealing with her (almost literally) crippling grief.

Before the events of Never Have I Ever, Devi's beloved father had a heart attack and died during a school concert in her freshman year, after which she lost the use of her legs for three months. But it's a new school year, and Devi is desperate to forge a new identity for herself, beyond both her public loss and her fiery temper (appropriately, famously quick-tempered tennis player John McEnroe narrates the show).

The series is laugh-out-loud funny, and has been widely praised for its South Asian representation and for breaking Asian stereotypes. - Flora Carr

Young Royals

Swedish-language, coming-of-age boarding school drama Young Royals takes the well-worn "love versus duty" predicament and turns it on its head, telling the story of a Swedish prince who is packed off following a public scandal.

Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is the disaffected, second-born royal prince, but he still feels suffocated by the weight of expectation placed upon him. At Hillerska (a fictional, prestigious boarding school in Sweden, where Young Royals was filmed), he's expected to mix with Sweden's most elite teenagers; but he finds himself drawn to ostracised scholarship student Simon, who is shown to be (almost literally) from the 'wrong side of the tracks'.

While the series feels predictable in some places (you can find out more in our non-spoiler Young Royals review), in others the heartfelt six-part drama subverts the viewer's expectations completely, with a gut-wrenching twist. - Flora Carr

Feel Good

When it comes to Netflix comedy-dramas, you don't get much better than Feel Good – Mae Martin's semi-autobiographical series that will have you laughing one minute and crying the next.

The romcom stars Martin as Canadian comedian and ex-cocaine addict Mae, who meets repressed middle-class woman George (Charlotte Ritchie) at a comedy club and the two strike up a relationship. Following the couple as they face hurdles in their intense relationship, from George's hesitancy to introduce Mae as her girlfriend to Mae's addiction past, the series is an intimate, hilarious and yet utterly heart-breaking look at complex queer relationships.

While Ritchie and Martin stand out in Feel Good, Friends star Lisa Kudrow is always a scene-stealer in the few episodes she appears in as Mae's uptight, cold mother, while the likes of Sophie Thompson, The Umbrella Academy's Ritu Arya, Ophelia Lovibond, Adrian Lukis and Anthony Head fill out the rest of the talented cast. – Lauren Morris.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Returning for a second season, Saturday Night Live star Tim Robinson's absurd sketch show is back for more of the strangest yet most side-splitting hours of television on Netflix. The first season became the breakout critical hit of 2019 for its offbeat, irreverent and wholly original reinvention of the format, with sketches including a man singing yacht rock at his mother’s funeral, a hotdog car crashing into a clothes shop and an octogenarian at a car focus group that has become a viral sensation.

Robinson's sketches are undeniably bizarre, but what makes them work is that they are (mostly) deeply relatable, with the comedian targeting the usual cringe-worthy situations and social faux pas before hijacking them to extreme levels of absurdity. Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Cruella's Paul Walter Houser are among the celebrities joining in the surreal skits in season two, joining an already impressive list of guest stars that has previously included Andy Samberg, Will Forte and Steven Yeun. - Daniel Furn.

Lupin

Part Two of French mystery thriller Lupin arrived on Netflix last week and quickly shot up the platform's Top 10 most-watched list, with fans desperate to check back in with 'gentleman thief' Assane after Part One's tense cliffhanger.

If you haven't yet streamed Lupin, then you're seriously missing out. The ever-charismatic Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop, a man seeking revenge against the creepy tycoon Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), who framed his late father Babakar for a crime he didn't commit 25 years prior. Inspired by the adventures of literary icon Arsène Lupin – (think a French combination of Sherlock Holmes and Robin Hood) – Assane sets out to harness Lupin's powers of persuasion to get justice for his father.

An exciting, gripping and action-filled heist caper featuring a terrific performance from Sy, Lupin is guaranteed to steal your heart. - Lauren Morris

Sweet Tooth If you're looking for your next fantasy obsession, then look no further. Now available to stream on Netflix is Sweet Tooth – a post-apocalyptic fantasy drama executive produced by Marvel mensch Robert Downey Jr. Starring The Last Man on Earth star Will Forte and Game of Thrones's Nonso Anozie, the eight-parter follows Gus (Christian Convery) – a half-human, half-deer living secretly in the Nebraskan woods with his sickly father in a time when humanity has been nearly wiped out by a deadly virus. With the remaining humans unsure whether the virus caused the human-animal hybrids or vice versa, Gus ventures out into a hostile world when his father dies and is rescued by a mysterious loner named Jepperd. A heartwarming tale of adventure with a post-apocalyptic horror twist, this drama certainly lives up to its name. - Lauren Morris Young Sheldon Many fans gave up on The Big Bang Theory towards the end of its whopping twelve-season run - but spin-off Young Sheldon is the perfect refresh for the franchise. As the title suggests, Young Sheldon follows the formative years of the socially impaired genius, beginning with his decision to pursue theoretical physics at nine years old and depicting several events referenced in The Big Bang Theory, including Sheldon starting university aged eleven and his attempt to build a nuclear reactor. However the spotlight extends to include Sheldon's family also - which includes Sheldon's mother Mary Cooper (played by the real-life daughter of The Big Bang Theory's Laurie Metcalf), father George Sr., Sheldon's beloved Meemaw Constance and siblings Georgie and Missy. Much of The Big Bang Theory's geek references and Sheldon's fish-out-of-water shenanigans remain, but Young Sheldon swaps out much of the adult and sometimes crass humour of its predecessor for a much more family-friendly and wholesome coming-of-age tale. The result is half-hour episodes of pure joy, thanks largely to a wonderfully confident performance by Iain Armitage as young Sheldon, who both nails the mannerisms of his predecessor but also adds his own spin on this more vulnerable and naive version of the character. Jim Parsons returns as narrator and a few references to The Big Bang Theory - though wonderfully restrained - will surely delight long-term fans. –-Daniel Furn Seinfeld It's not often Netflix runs a full-on promotional campaign for an older title joining its library - so you know it must be something special when the streaming service makes quite the commotion over a twenty-five-year-old show. And Seinfeld is certainly special, becoming a pop culture phenomenon, subverting sitcom expectations and giving Friends a run for its money for the '90s comedy crown. Seinfeld is famously "a show about nothing", following Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalised version of himself, who wrestles with life's most tricial concerns along with friend George (Jason Alexander), ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and neighbour Cosmo (Michael Richards). Seinfeld threw out the sitcom rulebook with morally dubious characters who do not grow as people at all, a staunch refusal to set up a romance between Jerry and Elaine and numerous meta storylines long before they became widely used. It's a move that seemed to pay off - Seinfeld consistently dominated TV ratings during its run - ending with one of the most-watched finales in history - with its many quirks and catchphrases have since become an eduring piece of pop culture, and its influence on comedy can be still be felt today. - Daniel Furn Kim's Convenience The fifth season of Canadian comedy Kim's Convenience has just dropped on Netflix, with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang and Simu Liu reprising their roles as the much-loved Kim family. Since making its CBC Television debut in 2016, the sitcom from Ins Choi has slowly become a word-of-mouth hit in the UK on Netflix (à la Schitt's Creek) thanks to its sharp, quick-witted dialogue and comical characters. Set in Toronto, the comedy follows Korean immigrants Sang-il Kim (Sun-Hyung Lee) and Yong-mi Kim (Yoon), whose lives revolve around their corner shop in the Moss Park neighbourhood and their children – university student Janet (Bang) and Jung (Liu). A screw-ball sitcom with bite, Kim's Convenience is worth a watch if you're in need of a chuckle. - Lauren Morris Master of None Aziz Ansari's dramedy Master of None is back for a third series, but with a completely different focus this time around. While Ansari reprises his role as Dev (who took centre stage in seasons one and two) a handful of times, the third season shines a spotlight on Denise (Westworld's Lena Waithe) and her relationship with Alicia (The End of the F***ing World's Naomi Ackie). Titled Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, the third season follows Denise, a 37-year-old lesbian novelist, as she navigates her marriage to Alicia, who embarks on an emotional IVF journey. Waithe and Ackie are superb in this five-parter, written by both Ansari and Waithe, with the minimised cast really emphasising Denise and Alicia's relationship as the season's key focus point. If you were a fan of Master of None's first two seasons, you'll love this long-awaited season three and its rejuvenation of the comedy-drama genre even more. - Lauren Morris Downton Abbey If you've somehow missed out on the pop culture phenomenon that was Downton Abbey, all six series of the prestigious period drama are now available on Netflix to binge ahead of the upcoming Downton Abbey 2. For the uninitiated, the show follows the Crawley family and their domestic servants in the post-Edwardian era between 1912 and 1926, as the British aristocracy begins a slow and steady decline. Several real-life events and their impact on the British social hierarchy are featured, most notably the sinking of the Titanic, the First World War, the Irish War of Independence and the Beer Hall Putsch. As well as becoming a sensation in the UK, Downton Abbey also became an international success, leading to Hollywood careers for stars such as Lily James, Dan Stevens and Hugh Bonneville. However several cast members were acting legends in their own right already - with Dame Maggie Smith's character Violet and her devastating put-downs one of the show's many highlights. A feature film was released in 2019, with a long-awaited sequel due out in 2022. - Daniel Furn Below Deck As trashy TV goes, Below Deck is a nautical rank above the rest with its entertaining deck crews, ridiculously wealthy guests and more than enough yachting drama to float your boat. Originally a Bravo show, this reality series is available to stream on Netflix for UK viewers and while you may initially just tip your toe in the enticing waters of Below Deck, you'll soon find yourself swimming through multiple seasons in one sitting. Each season follows the crew of a luxury super yacht, always captained by the no-nonsense 'Stud of the Sea' Captain Lee, from the beginning of their Caribbean charter to the very end. As the staff are run off their feet by demanding guests, incompetent colleagues and the unpredictable nature of the Mediterranean, we watch as spicy chaos ensues – from secret relationships and fiery rows, to hugely dramatic firings. You certainly won't be disappointed if you decide to board the exciting ship that is Below Deck. - Lauren Morris Castlevania Netflix is unfurling its wings one last time, as Castlevania bows out with its final season. Following the cliffhanger ending of season three, the forces of Carmilla are ready to rid the world of humans, Isaac questions his loyalties to the vampire world, and Alucard seems to be following in his father’s footsteps. At its core, Castlevania season four evolves from just being about Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) and Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso). After living Sypha’s life of “adventures and victories”, things descend into the bloody world of Belmont. The bickering duo works together like a vampire-hunting Bonnie and Clyde, with the final season debuting a Belmont-esque Sypha that even swears. There’s also plenty for the pale-skinned Alucard, who is at his most dangerous and shows the toll of what being Dracula’s son really means.. The real highlight though is Jaime Murray’s performance as Carmilla. Not since Buffy butted heads with Drusilla has a vampire villainess been so enigmatic and interesting. Watch out too for an epic showdown in episode nine – a glorious shower of blood and guts that looks like it’s been pulled directly from a Castlevania game. It’s a symphony of the macabre that becomes one of the most beautiful things we’ve seen on Netflix. - Tom Chapman The Stranger Harlan Coben is fast becoming Netflix’s answer to Jed Mercurio, and this series has all the tension and intrigue of Line of Duty. Hot off the heels of his hugely successful series Safe, The Stranger tells the intriguing story of a woman who parachutes into people’s lives, drops bombshells and then disappears as quickly as she arrived. For example, Adam (played by Richard Armitage) is minding his own business at his son’s football match when The Stranger says hello, tells him his wife faked her most recent pregnancy (and subsequent miscarriage), and then dashes off before he can work out what on earth is going on. Unsurprisingly his life is thrown into a spin and he can’t work out who to trust. B ut why does this woman want to stir trouble? And how does she find out these closely guarded secrets? With an exceptional cast including Jennifer Saunders, Siobhan Finneran and Dervla Kirwan, the mysteries will keep you guessing right up to the very end. In fact, we still have a couple of questions even though we devoured every episode in record time… - Emma Bullimore

Dark

Netflix’s first German-language show, Dark is a terrific sci-fi series with a superb cast and a plot that redefines the word mind-bending.

Equal parts gritty Nordic Noir mystery, early Twin Peaks and Back to the Future, the show introduces viewers to Jonas – a teenager whose father recently died who gets sucked into a mysterious plot concerning missing children and a portal that leads him to the 1980s.

Ahead of the third and final season, released in 2020, the show set itself a difficult task: with a set-up so complex and a mythology so knotty, it seemed almost impossible the series could tie itself up in a neat little bow and reach a conclusion that would satisfy it’s adoring fanbase.

Thankfully however, it delivered– the final series was another irresistible piece of sci-fi television, equal parts mesmerising and confounding, with a sweeping scope that gave it the sense of a true epic. With its exhilarating finale Dark has earned its place among the list of the very best original series made for the streamer. - Patrick Cremona

The Haunting of Hill House

Henry Thomas in The Haunting of Hill HouseNow this is how you update a classic horror story. Mike Flanagan’s loose adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s classic novel of the same name is a stylish, heartbreaking and – most importantly terrifying – piece of television, one of the finest horror series to ever air on the small screen.

At its heart is a group of five siblings, Steven, Shirley, Theodora, Luke, and Eleanor (Nell), whose lives continue to be profoundly affected by a traumatic incident they experienced in their childhood, while staring at the eponymous property. When another tragedy strikes, the family is brought together once again, finally getting the chance to confront their ongoing trauma. The series flits between both timelines and is awash with superb performances – with Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen among the standouts.

It was followed in 2020 by The Haunting of Bly Manor, a different story from the same creative team, this time finding inspiration in the work of Henry James, and specifically his novella The Turn of the Screw. Although not quite at the same level as its predecessor, it was another ambitious and bold series once again using ghosts as a means of exploring trauma and grief in an endlessly inventive way. - Patrick Cremona

Good Girls

Christina Hendricks, Rette and Mae Whitman in Good GirlsConsidering the phenomenal success of Desperate Housewives, it’s unbelievable how few shows have tried to replicate its very specific appeal. While the premise of Good Girls is different, DH fans will love its vibe – the show gives us three leading ladies, living ordinary lives but facing extraordinary plot lines, wading through dangerous situations with humour and a perfect blow dry.

We’re also given three stellar actresses at the top of their game – Retta from Parks and Rec, Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks and Arrested Development’s Mae Whitman – playing women who all have legitimate reasons for needing a cash injection in their lives. They hatch a misjudged plan to rob a local grocery store, only to discover that a serious gang had their eye on the same payday.

Spin forward a bit and three quietly brilliant housewives find themselves drawn into a life of crime, with brilliantly addictive results. Fresh, funny and fearless, the show is now on its fourth season, but still seems to fly under the radar. It never quite had the fanfare of Dead to Me, but the show is just as easy to obsess over. Give it a try. - Emma Bullimore

13 Reasons Why

Katherine Langford in 13 Reasons Why on Netflix (Hannah Baker)Hugely popular Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why came to an end last year after four seasons, and while the teen drama generated a lot of controversy for its depiction of suicide, sexual assault and bullying, it raked in millions of viewers over its four-year run. Executive produced by Selena Gomez and based on Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette as Clay, a teenager who receives a collection of cassettes recorded by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) – a classmate of his who recently died by suicide. As he listens to the tapes one by one, he discovers what drove Hannah to end her life and how 12 people at their school, including himself, were responsible in some way.

The show’s approach to incredibly dark and gravely serious matters of mental health isn’t as thoughtful, sensitive or tactful as it should be considering its teen target audience and on this front, it only seems to get worse as the seasons go on – however, Minnette, Langford and Kate Walsh, who plays Hannah’s mother Olivia, deliver stunning performances as each of their characters emotionally unravel throughout this Netflix drama’s first season. - Lauren Morris

Fargo

It can be a bit nerve-racking when one of your favourite films gets turned into a TV show, but this adaptation of the classic 1996 Coen Brothers movie, Fargo, is absolutely exquisite. There have been four seasons so far, starring the likes of Ewan McGregor, Ted Danson, Jessie Buckley and Chris Rock, but the first is the true masterpiece. Billy Bob Thornton plays enigmatic hitman Lorne Malvo, as humorous as he is horrific, a character with such disturbing charisma that he could only be a Coen Brothers creation.

A twist of fate means Lorne finds himself in rural Minnesota, where he bumps into life insurance salesman, Lester Nygaard, played by Martin Freeman (who, it turns out, does a good American accent). The pair have a seemingly casual conversation that ends up having huge consequences… Colin Hanks and Alison Tolman give scene-stealing performances in a perfectly-cast, rich and beautifully crafted drama that will make you wish all telly was half as good. While film fans will be happy with the result, it’s worth saying that you really don’t need to know anything about the movie to enjoy the series, so get stuck in. - Emma Bullimore

Virgin River

Mel and Jack in Virgin River on NetflixIf you’re a sucker for romantic dramas, then you need to watch Virgin River – the Netflix series based on Robyn Carr’s novels of the same name. Starring The Walking Dead’s Alexandra Breckenridge, this hugely popular series follows midwife Mel Monroe as she moves to the rural North Californian town Virgin River to start a new life and leave her painful past behind in the city. While she continues to battle heartbreak and still agonises over a deep tragic secret, Mel finds herself striking up a connection with local bar owner and former marine Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who’s haunted by his own traumas.

Since arriving on the platform in 2019, Virgin River has regularly dominated Netflix’s top 10 list, with season two even overtaking The Crown to claim the top spot towards the end of last year – which comes as no surprise considering how charming the small-town series is. Packed with endearing characters – from the stubborn yet caring local doctor Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) to the honourable and kind chef Preacher (Colin Lawrence) – and more love triangles than you’d expect to find in a tiny, unfrequented village, this romantic drama is a warm hug in TV form, so binge-able that you’ll sail through its two seasons in just a few sittings. - Lauren Morris

Homeland

Claire Danes in Homeland (Channel 4, EH)An iconic piece of modern-day television, Homeland ran for almost 10 years and, in this critic’s eyes, will no doubt be looked back on as a defining TV show of the 2010s. However, the drama will probably be best remembered for its first three seasons, charting the cat-and-mouse relationship between Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), an American soldier and prisoner of war held captive by al-Qaeda, and Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), a CIA officer with bipolar disorder.

After Brody returns home to the US and begins debating a career in politics, Carrie becomes convinced that Brody was ‘turned’ during his captivity, and is now working as a double agent. Both Lewis and Danes won Emmy Awards for their roles; and perhaps an even more prestigious recommendation is former President Barack Obama’s well-known love for the show. In the UK, the series was released on Channel 4, with the season one finale drawing in 2.8 million viewers. Mandy Patinkin also stars as Saul Berenson, a CIA chief and Carrie’s mentor; while Morena Baccarin plays Brody’s wife Jessica, who had long assumed her husband was dead and had begun a relationship with his best friend. - Flora Carr

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

When it comes to silly sitcoms, few ever reach the dizzying heights of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – the police procedural comedy starring Andy Samberg. Set in New York City’s fictional 99th precinct, this NBC series (formerly Fox) follows its detectives: the immature but effective Jake Peralta (Samberg), his foodie best friend Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Troglio), hard-as-nails cop Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and bodybuilding lieutenant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews). Overseen by their overly-formal, monotonous captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), Brooklyn Nine-Nine focuses on the cops’ various cases, their crime-solving attempts and the shenanigans they get up to when they’re not out in the field.

Hilariously wacky, fast-paced and consistently entertaining, all seven series of this Michael Schur-produced sitcom consist of bingeworthy gems, full of stellar guest stars (Nick Kroll, Bill Hader, Kathryn Hahn, Maya Rudolph and Zooey Deschanel among others) and heart-warming moments between the show’s multi-layered characters. With an eighth (and sadly final) season on its way, now is the perfect time to revisit this feel-good comedy. - Lauren Morris

The Queen's Gambit

The Queen's Gambit on NetflixChess might be a fascinating game, but it's probably fair to say most don’t really view it as a spectator sport. On the face of it, then, a limited series revolving around the subject might not sound like a likely candidate for a mega word-of-mouth smash, but Scott Frank’s series, The Queen's Gambit, became exactly that when it arrived on Netflix in 2020.

Based on a novel by Walter Tevis, the narrative follows Beth Harmon – a young orphan and chess prodigy whose rise to the top of the game is offset by frequent struggles with addiction. Anya Taylor-Joy turns in one of the best small-screen performances in recent memory in the lead role, and is helped by a brilliant supporting cast that includes Marielle Heller, Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Lavishly produced and filled with wonderful period detail, the sumptuous series includes an array of expertly-staged chess match set-pieces and a plot that will keep you engaged for every minute of its seven-episode run. - Patrick Cremona

After Life

While there are lots of TV shows about death and murder, there are very few that really examine the experience of grief. And the last person you might expect to give us a sensitive depiction of loss is the man famed for cringe comedy, Ricky Gervais. But while it looks a little strange on paper, After Life is exceptionally funny and devastating in equal measure. And very sweary in places (if bad language offends you, you’re probably best to give it a swerve).

When Tony loses his wife to cancer, the only reason he has to get out of bed in the morning is his dog. The rest of his life feels empty, his job at the local paper seems pointless and the world infuriates him. But gradually (and reluctantly) he begins to piece together a way to live his life again. The show features a brilliant cast (look out for Penelope Wilton as the woman who shares his grief at the cemetery), a great German Shepherd, and uncomfortable emotions that sometimes only comedy can confront. No wonder this is the only one of Gervais’ shows that he has agreed to write a third season for. - Emma Bullimore

The Good Place

While the idea of setting a sitcom in the afterlife and spending four seasons examining different philosophical theories around morality and human existence doesn’t sound like the best concept for a fun, light-hearted watch, The Good Place is nothing like the comedies that came before it. Created by Michael Schur (The Office US), this fantasy sitcom stars Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, an inconsiderate Arizona-based pharmaceutical saleswoman who dies in a shopping trolley accident and finds herself in the Good Place: a utopian afterlife is populated exclusively by those who lived righteous and upstanding lives on Earth.

After being welcomed by the architect Michael (Ted Danson), she soon realises that she’s been let in by mistake and convinces her appointed “soul mate”, an ethics professor named Chidi (William Jackson Harper), to help her become a better person. Despite touching on a number of philosophical concepts throughout the show, The Good Place shares a sense of humour with sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and keeps fans entertained the ridiculous one-liners from its vastly different characters – narcissistic British philanthropist Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and unintelligent DJ and drug dealer Jason (Manny Jacinto) to name a few – and the hilarious performances from its stars, like Emmy-nominated D’Arcy Carden who shines as the Good Place human-like database Janet. - Lauren Morris

Suits

With everything that’s happened in recent years (including that Oprah interview), it’s naturally intriguing to look back at Meghan Markle as the world first met her – as an actress in long-running legal drama, Suits. But while it’s fun to watch the Duchess of Sussex playing paralegal Rachel (she starred in 108 episodes), this show was getting huge audiences long before its brush with royalty. The series is all about Harvey, an established lawyer in New York City, and Mike, who manages to blag a job with him despite not going to law school.

The two charismatic legal eagles work together on important cases, fight for justice and even have some spare time for love interests too (Markle’s Rachel has an ongoing romance with Mike), keeping us entertained with drama in and out of the courtroom. When Suits first burst onto the scene it felt fresh, fun, pacy and witty, exactly the kind of show we love to binge after a long day. While it lost its sparkle a little by season nine, the show is still well worth your time – you’ll fall in love with the characters instantly, and it might even make you want to swap those lockdown PJs for a suit. - Emma Bullimore

Modern Family

It’s won 22 Emmys, lasted 11 seasons and it even gave us a scene with David Beckham and Courtney Cox in a hot tub – Modern Family is an undisputed comedy heavyweight. As with all shows featuring children that eventually grow up, the early seasons were the best, but the show managed to stay fresh for a long time. While plots included big subjects like same-sex marriage, adoption, age-gap relationships and step-parenting, the show’s priority was always being ferociously funny rather than political. The humour is the kind that doesn’t exclude your gran, but isn’t so twee that it loses its bite.

Each of the characters is gloriously recognisable yet unique and the relationships are full of love, but never saccharine. In short, it’s everything you could want from a family comedy. As with all the best sitcoms, it’s impossible to decide on a favourite character. Is it irrepressible Cam who is always embarrassing Mitch with his flamboyance? Or “cool dad” Phil who couldn’t be less cool if his life depended on it? Or Gloria, the Colombian icon created by Sofia Vergara? Or maybe Stella the French bulldog? Perhaps the show’s casting director should take as much credit for the show’s success as the brilliantly observant writers. - Emma Bullimore

Bojack Horseman

Across six wonderful seasons, this animated series about an alcoholic humanoid horse did something very few TV shows can manage: it perfectly blended laugh out loud comedy with dark, deep subject matter in a way that felt both effortless and profound.

Will Arnett leads the voice cast as the titular Bojack, a washed up television star living in Hollywood and desperately angling for a comeback at any cost. Throughout the series, we also meet his affable former rival Mr Peanut Butter, his agent and ex-girlfriend Princess Caroline, and two human characters, Todd Chavez and Diane Nguyen, each of whom get numerous chances to shine in both humorous and serious storylines.

Tackling issues including the perils of fame, addiction and depression but also containing an incredible range of visual gags and wordplay Bojack Horseman is easily one of the best Netflix originals currently available, and arguably one of the finest TV shows of all time. - Patrick Cremona

The Serpent

The SerpentThis co-production first aired on the BBC as their prestige New Year's Day drama earlier in 2021, and is now available in full on Netflix. The current craze for true crime gets a 1970s spin in The Serpent, a dramatisation of the life of Charles Sobhraj who was the chief suspect in the murder of at least twelve Western travellers along the Hippie Trail between 1963 and 1976. Spanning five or six countries over a twenty-year-plus period, the limited series is a truly globe-trotting crime odyssey detailing how Sobhraj earned his nickname of The Serpent by constantly slipping through police clutches, conducting numerous elaborate prison escapes and bouncing between borders with a bevy of stolen passports.

A chilling Tahir Rahim steals the show with his understated and reptilian take on Sobhraj, but Victoria's Jenna Coleman gives him a good run for his money as devoted follower Marie-Andrée Leclerc. MotherFaherSon's Billy Howle plays the dedicated Duch diplomat who dedicates his life to a cat-and-mouse chase with the criminal, with Les Misérables star Ellie Bamber rounding out the cast as his wife and fellow investigator. Indeed it seems a few dodgy accents and a tad too much time hopping are the only flaws in this international crime caper - otherwise The Serpent remains an unnerving examination of a serpentine serial killer, an obsessive focus on catching him and the attitudes and apathy of the time that let him get away with it. - Daniel Furn

The OA

It’s hard to categorise The OA at times. Throughout the 16 episodes you’ll see elements of mystery, thriller, sci-fi, fantasy and teen-drama, but what it is, is brilliant. The complex and building series was created by Brit Marling (who also leads the cast) and Zal Batmanglij who had planned for five parts, but sadly only got two. Nevertheless, the captivating story of Prairie Johnson is unmissable.

Prairie was missing for seven years and showed up completely unexpectedly with her blindness cured. Harbouring some nasty scars, her family desperately try to coax her story out of her. Now going by the name “The OA”, she connects with people who have had a similar experience to her while revealing her terrifying story. You’ll want to concentrate on this one, but the pay-offs are completely worth it. - Helen Daly

Orange is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black is not only Netflix’s most-watched original series, but also its longest - and if that doesn’t tempt you to it, then allow me to continue. Jenji Kohan’s trailblazing series is famous for breaking boundaries, telling stories of humanity, and its fantastic cast. We follow Taylor Schilling’s Piper Chapman, a 30-something woman who is sentenced to 15 months in a minimum-security prison after smuggling drugs. When she arrives at Litchfield Penitentiary, she finds an eccentric bunch of inmates all with very unique and personal stories to tell.

Alliances are formed, broken and tested throughout the course of the seven seasons, with Piper constantly at the heart of the story. As you continue through the story, you’ll laugh, cry, and have your heart-broken as the series delves into some hard-hitting topics including corruption, prison privatisation, racial discrimination and sexism. To put it simply, Orange Is the New Black is not only unmissable TV, it’s essential viewing. - Helen Daly

The Umbrella Academy

Aidan Gallagher plays Number Five on The Umbrella Academy on NetflixBased on the graphic novel by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows an adopted family of super-powered misfits, whose exploits as child heroes have left them wounded, traumatised, dead or just disaffected despite their incredible abilities.

Forced back together by the death of their cruel “father” the Hargreeves siblings – played by Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min – stumble through a quest to save the world in the present day, before being thrown back through time and forced to do the same thing again in 1960s Dallas during the (superior) second season.

Named as one of Netflix’s most beloved series ever (apparently 43 million viewers streamed at least part of season two, making it the sixth most popular show of 2020) and with season three currently in the pipeline, on-demand shows don’t get much bigger than this peculiar offering.

The Umbrella Academy’s lesson is clear – all the super strength, mind control and necromancy in the world can’t mess you up more than your family. And amid all the action, dark jokes and death there’s something quite sweet about that. - Huw Fullerton

Black Mirror

Fionn Whitehead as Stefan (Netflix)To say that Black Mirror is one of the greatest TV shows ever made would be to do it a disservice. Always current, sharp and delicately terrifying, Charlie Brooker’s series has flourished since it arrived on Netflix in 2016. All episodes are at your disposal on the streaming giant - and we really would recommend viewing them all. Despite there only being 21 episodes, a special and a film, every single episode is unique and completely like the one before it.

Brooker and his co-showrunner Annabel Jones explore modern society, calling into question concepts such as the danger of new technologies, the dark world of celebrity and even prison-reform-gone-bad, always portraying a dystopian world that is actually more real life than you’d ever think (or hope) possible. Plus, don’t miss Bandersnatch, your chance to choose your destiny in a completely revolutionary format. - Helen Daly

The Crown

Of course, we can never really be sure of the balance between fact and fiction in this series, but how thrilling it is to get a glimpse behind palace doors, into the private lives of one of the world’s most famous families. Claire Foy and Matt Smith set the tone with their stunning portrayals of a young Elizabeth and Philip whose relationship must survive the pressures of duty and the public gaze, and Vanessa Kirby made the world fall in love with a complex Princess Margaret.

As the years roll by, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter lead the cast into a new era of the monarchy, with Josh O’ Connor and Emma Corrin bringing to life the difficult marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Nominated for more awards than the producers can count, this show was a game-changer for Netflix, bringing prestige, acclaim and a whole new audience, who were dipping their toes into streaming service waters for the first time just because they wanted to see The Crown. Beautifully acted, lavish and with a huge budget, it offers a tantalising new insight into a world we thought we knew, and people whose lives we’ve followed so closely, from afar. - Emma Bullimore

Anne with an E

Netflix series Anne with an E is the latest adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's 1908 classic novel, Anne of Green Gables. However, the show immediately stood out from past screen versions for tackling more gritty issues, including trauma and child abandonment, mined from the original book’s subtext. The three-season series follows Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty), an imaginative red-haired orphan adopted by an elderly brother and sister who live in Prince Edward Island, on their ancestral farm Green Gables.

The Cuthberts, Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew (R. H. Thomson), had planned to adopt an orphan boy to help around the farm, but instead Anne arrives by accident, turning their lives upside down. Anne is whip-smart, but she’s also scatter-brained, sensitive to slights, and accident-prone, resulting in countless scrapes - and a rather dramatic first encounter with a young man named Gilbert Blythe (Lucas Jade Zumann). Showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett scripted the first season, and was joined by an all-female writing team on later seasons. The series first premiered back in 2017, and ran for a total of three seasons. You can watch the entire series from start to finish on Netflix now. - Flora Carr

Too Hot to Handle

When it comes to dating shows, not many come close to Love Island. With its stellar line-up of singletons, crazy challenges and twists which always stir the pot, it’s arguably the crème da la crème of reality TV shows. So, when we saw the trailer for Too Hot To Handle - which is basically Love Island minus the physical contact - we thought it had no chance!

Fast forward to the series finale, where the super-hot singletons got to find out how much of the original £100k cash prize they’d lost from breaking the rules (touching or kissing one another) and who would be taking home what was left of it, and we just couldn’t get enough of the show.

From contestants purposely breaking the rules (yes Hayley and Francesca, we’re talking to you) to others forming what looked like promising relationships, as Rhonda opened up to potential dates about being a single mum, we fell in love with the show literally overnight –it’s pretty easy to binge with just 10 episodes.

And with a new series on the way including a whole new cast, what better way to get started than by watching the first series. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed. - Grace Henry

Ginny and Georgia

Ginny and GeorgiaIf you’re a fan of Gilmore Girls, then you need to watch Ginny and Georgia. With a very similar premise, looking at the strained mother and daughter relationship between young mum Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her very head strong teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry), the Netflix series is very reminiscent of the 2000s drama. However, Ginny and Georgia is so much more than a series about the awkward dynamics between parents and their children, with the hour-long episodes touching on multiple issues from sexuality, to disability, self-harming and race

As a mixed-race girl, Ginny faces numerous microaggressions in the small, New England town they’ve moved to as a family, along with Ginny’s younger brother Austin. The series also presents itself as a crime drama with Georgia – who has had a seriously hard life and ran away from her drug addict mum and abusive stepdad when she was just a teen – covering her tracks, following the mysterious death of her latest husband.

With lots of hilarious and heart-warming moments, Ginny and Georgia is a light-hearted teen drama, but it’s also not with some very heavy topics throughout. Nevertheless, the series always brings us back to a place of warmth with Georgia going to the end of the earth to protect her kids - a must watch if you ask me! - Grace Henry

How to Get Away with Murder

With multiple TV awards and accolades, it’s safe to say Peter Nowalk struck gold with the critically acclaimed How To Get Away With Murder, which she debuted in 2014. Starring Emmy Award winning actress Viola Davis, who became the first black woman to win a primetime Emmy for her role as no-nonsense law professor Annalise Keating, HTGAWM has got to be one of the best legal thrillers that there is!

As the title implies, it follows Keating who works at a prestigious Philadelphia university, who with five of her students becomes wrapped up in a murder plot.

While Davis is impeccable as the complex character that is Keating, battling her own issues with alcohol, sexuality and so on, we also have an ensemble cast when it comes to her students known as “The Keating Five”.

We see Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch as the loveable orphan, Wes Gibbins, Jack Falahee as the ambitious, yet sometimes selfish Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as outspoken student, Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone – who begins the series completely unaware of his white privilege – and Karla Souza as the headstrong, Laurel Castillo.

And if that wasn’t enough to draw you in, we also have Bridgerton’s very own Shonda Rhimes as the executive producer. There’s even a cross over with Scandal in season 7 – yes Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating were in a courtroom together. Talk about Black Girl Magic! - Grace Henry

Ackley Bridge

We’ve all spent years traipsing up and down corridors, weighed down by oversized backpacks and trying to avoid committing any social faux-pas, so it’s no wonder that school-based dramas like Waterloo Road always attract an immediate and broad fanbase. While Netflix’s Sex Education has the cringe factor of teen relationships well and truly nailed for now, Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge has a lot more ground to cover.

The story starts when two Yorkshire schools are forced to merge, sparking instant rivalries and drama as two communities are thrown together. Never scared to address complex and uncomfortable subject matter, the show goes on to tackle storylines about sexuality, racism and poverty, while also giving us lighter moments and characters to fall in love with. There’s an impressive cast too, featuring the likes of Jo Joyner, Sunetra Sarker, Paul Nicholls, Rob James-Collier and Amy-Leigh Hickman. Even Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh crops up as a home-wrecking netball teacher, what more could you want?!

But the best part is that this show has an authentic, young voice, never speaking down to its teen audience and finding ways to explore the issues that matter to them. - Emma Bullimore

Power

You don’t need to love crime dramas to be able to get on board with Power. Produced by Courtney A. Kemp in collaboration with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, it follows “reformed gangster” and nightclub owner Jamie (or Ghost depending on who’s asking), as he tries to get away from the hood life and build his empire. But with close alliances, including his best pal Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, still very much in the game – and also using his business to clean their dirty money - Jamie is never really able to get away from crime.

One of Starz's most highly rated shows and one of cable's most watched shows, Power is a true gem, touching on various themes from love to violence, drugs and gangs.

The soundtrack is pretty lit too, with the iconic, theme tune by R&B star Joe pretty much topping the show, as he sings: “They say this is a big rich town, I just came from the poorest parts” over the beginning credits. - Grace Henry

Gotham

Making a Batman-inspired show that couldn't actually include Batman - that was never an enviable task, which makes it all the more impressive that Gotham actually became a very enjoyable show over the five seasons and 100 episodes it spent on our screens.

With young star David Mazouz growing into the central role of Bruce Wayne, Gotham gradually found its feet and cemented itself as a surprisingly wacky source of entertainment.

As is often the case with DC Comics adaptations, you could argue that the best thing about Gotham is its villains. From Robin Lord Taylor's twitchy turn as The Penguin to Cameron Monaghan's multiple Joker-inspired roles, Gotham oozes with over-the-top performances that help bring the city to life.

Even though there is the occasional dud of an episode (season 1 genuinely has a villain called Balloonman), it's worth sticking with Gotham to the end. Not only do the performances and plots get better, but you'll also get treated to a little glimpse of The Dark Knight himself at the end. It may have started as a Batman series without any Batman, but Gotham grew into an excellent show in its own right, culminating in a memorable finale that finally earns the iconic cape and cowl. - Rob Leane

Line of Duty

Line of Duty castIf you haven’t watched Line of Duty yet, you’re probably sick of people asking, “how have you not watched Line of Duty?” But seriously: you should watch Line of Duty. Now in its sixth season, the drama follows the investigations of a police anti-corruption unit called AC-12, headed by Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), whose “best team” includes detectives played by Martin Compston and Vicky McClure.

Each season, AC-12 investigates another potentially corrupt police officer, played by a high-profile actor: past guest stars have included Thandiwe Newton, Keeley Hawes and Lennie James. Writer and showrunner Jed Mercurio makes sure the show is tense (full of twists) and dense (full of information), but viewers are rewarded for paying attention – as an overarching story about organised crime and police corruption is threaded through Line of Duty from the very beginning. Season five is on Netflix, and you can find all the other episodes on iPlayer. - Eleanor Bley Griffiths

The Irregulars

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Sherlock Holmes in The Irregulars (Netflix)With so many different takes on Sherlock Holmes delivered over the years, Netflix’s new take on the famous sleuth goes for broke with not one but two revisionist takes on Arthur Conan Doyle’s greatest creation, plunging him into a fantasy world while also sidelining him in favour of side-characters from the original stories.

Specifically, The Irregulars follows a gang of homeless teenagers hired by Doctor Watson (Royce Pierreson) to investigate strange crimes while Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) is indisposed. Simultaneously, this reframing of the story is accompanied by a supernatural reimagining of Holmes’ Victorian playground, drawing from Conan Doyle’s well-documented interest in the fantastic (and some of his supernatural short stories) in a contrast to the rational mind of his great detective.

The final effect could be a bit of a mess, but anchored with winning performances from the younger stars (including Harrison Osterfield, Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Mckell David and Jojo Macari) and fun monster-of-the-week stories, The Irregulars ends up as a compelling if slightly uneven fantasy adventure.

Though if you’re just waiting around to see Lloyd-Hughes’ new take on Sherlock, you might have a while to pass the time – this particular detective isn’t at Holmes until at least halfway through the series. - Huw Fullerton

Peaky Blinders

Dramas don’t get much more stylish than Peaky Blinders. Set in Birmingham between the World Wars, it follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family – led by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, who has returned from the trenches to take over Birmingham (and beyond). The show would be worth watching just for Helen McCrory, who starred as the gang’s matriarch Polly Gray; she stole every scene she was ever in, and will be much missed by the show’s legions of fans.

In the first five seasons, McCrory and Murphy were joined by actors including Sam Neill, Paul Anderson and Sam Claflin, as the show’s writer Steven Knight built a story around gang warfare, socialism, fascism, poverty, violence, community, class, family, and Tommy Shelby’s constant scrabble to beat his enemies and rise to the top. But no matter how far his journey has taken him, the demons are never far behind. The sixth and final season is in the works, and a feature-length movie looks set to cap the story off. - Eleanor Bley Griffiths

Dead To Me

Make sure you set a few hours aside for this show, because once you start watching you won’t be able to stop. Dead to Me is a gripping comedy-drama telling the story of two charismatic but very different women, thrown together by unfortunate circumstances to form an unlikely double act.

Christina Applegate plays estate agent and mother of two, Jen, whose world falls apart when her husband is killed in a hit and run. She’ll stop at nothing to find the person who ruined everything. Judy (Linda Cardellini) sees life through a very different lens – although she has experienced awful moments of her own, she’s an optimist who sees the good in everything.

The pair meet at a bereavement circle and strike up a friendship, but drama is lurking just around the corner... Nominated for armfuls of Emmys, the show sparkles not only because of its thrilling mysteries and brilliant twists, but because of its two female leads, who feel refreshingly relatable, intriguing and like they’ve lived real lives. Oddly enough the show is executive produced by Will Ferrell, even though the humour is quite different to the kind you’d associate with his movies. - Emma Bullimore

The Bold Type

The Bold Type, which is loosely inspired by the life and work of the show's Executive Producer Joanna Coles (former chief content officer for Hearst Magazines), is about three millennial women working at global publication Scarlet. But this is not just a show about the intense and all consuming labyrinth of the magazine industry. While it does explore the women's careers, workplace drama and the ethical and moral dilemmas that come with that, the real crux of the show is the love story between three best friends whose bond began in Scarlet's fashion closet. Jane Sloan, Kat Edison and Sutton Brady navigate hectic careers, romantic relationships, sexuality, race, health, euphoric happiness and utter tragedy: candidly, imperfectly, and most importantly, arm in arm. Catch all four seasons before The Bold Type returns to Netflix with season five later this year. - Anna Barry

Chewing Gum

The original Channel 4 series starring Michaela Coel is gloriously funny in that rude, cringey awkward way British TV comedy series do so well. Plus, if you're late to the party when it comes to realising the greatness of Michaela Coel then this is yet another series of her's to get stuck into. If you liked I May Destroy You then give this one a go. Chewing Gum follows Londoner Tracey who is trying to escape her Christian upbringing and lose her virginity. Relatable and honest in that way only Coel knows how to bring to the small screen. - Jo-Anne Rowney

Unorthodox

Unorthodox may only be four episodes long, but it still packs a punch. The miniseries tells the story of Etsy, a 19-year-old Jewish woman who leaves her husband to escape her strict Hasidic Jewish upbringing. Etsy ends up in Berlin where she experiences a whole new way of life, makes new friends and realises how sheltered she's been. Meanwhile, her husband and his cousin are intent on tracking her down to bring her home.

Based on the book of the same name, Unorthodox gives an insight into orthodox life through flashbacks and Etsy's experiences that makes for a gripping binge watch. While it veers sometimes into stereotypes, it always manages to pull it back thanks to the standout performance from Shira Haas, who plays Etsy. - Jo-Anne Rowney

Schitt's Creek

If you’ve ever felt like a fish out of water, Schitt’s Creek is the show for you. The Rose family quite literally ends up at dead-end town Schitt’s Creek without a paddle after their business loses their money and they are forced to give up their wealth. The easy-watch sitcom was penned by father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy who also star as on-screen dad and child Johnny and David.

But really, the star of the show is the impeccable Catherine O’Hara, who brings too many fabulous outfits to count and the most sass seen on the small screen. Her timing is perfect, her acting is gently extra and we all really could be a little bit more like Moira. There’s plenty of heart, genuinely hilarious moments and plot you won’t want to miss. - Helen Daly

