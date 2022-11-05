The pop star and rapper shot to fame in the 1990s, and was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter.

Singer Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

He was found unresponsive at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday (5th November), TMZ was the first to report and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told THR that a death took place at Carter’s address, but could not confirm the identity.

Born in Tampa, Florida, Carter first gained recognition after opening for the Backstreet Boys on a 1997 tour.

His debut album, Aaron Carter, was released later that year when he was just nine years old and sold a million copies worldwide.

Between 1997 and 2002 he released four more albums, including Aaron’s Party, which went triple platinum following its release in September 2000, and Another Earthquake in 2002.

His most recent album, LØVË, was released in 2018.

Carter also starred in a number of reality TV shows, and appeared as himself in House of Carters, an E! series that followed the five Carter siblings as they worked to revive their careers. The show ran for just one season.

In 2009, Carter appeared on Dancing with the Stars season 9, where he came fifth alongside his professional dance partner Karin Smirnoff.

He went on to appear as himself on shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Lizzie McGuire.

Carter was also known for being the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

Tributes have been flooding in for the singer following the tragic news of his passing.

One fan tweeted: "RIP Aaron Carter. You changed pop culture forever," while another added: "Aaron Carter has passed away at age 34. Rest in peace."

Another Twitter user said: "Aaron Carter was my Justin Bieber when I was coming up I still remember when he appeared on the Lizzie McGuire Show he was a swagged out young kid. #riparroncarter."

"Music has sadly lost a number of stars lately. Rest in peace #AaronCarter. Condolences to your family, friends and fans," a third wrote.

"Aaron Carter died, this is so sad. My hopes and prayers are with his loved ones," one commented.

Advertisement

Carter is survived by his son, Prince.