The X-Files and Modern Family added to upcoming Star on Disney+ roster

Disney+’s new entertainment brand Star will launch with X Files and Modern Family when it arrives on Tuesday 23rd February.

The shows join previously announced titles on Star including 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, Prison Break and How I Met Your Mother. There will also be Star Originals available to stream upon its launch, including anticipated crime thriller Big Sky from the creator of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, David E. Kelley, and Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, penned by the film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Other Star Originals include drama series Helstrom, created by Paul Zbyszewsk, and adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan.

Film lovers will be delighted to hear that Disney+ star movies will include 38 award-winning films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Favourite, starring Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

Confirmed titles from Disney’s creative studios premiering in 2021 include premium series Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson, The Dropout, starring Kate Mckinnon, and a slate of FX originals including The Old Man with Jeff Bridges.

Star is set to double the amount of content available on Disney+ , with a statement from Disney previously stating: “The Star brand will serve as home to thousands of hours of television and movies from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television and more.”

Star will launch on 23rd February 2021 as a fully integrated part of Disney+ with its own branded tile (which will appear alongside the tiles for National Geographic, Star Wars, etc) and a vast collection of content.

People in the UK will be able to subscribe to Disney+, including Star, for £7.99 a month, and £79.90 annually.

Disney+ subscribers in Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea will be able to access Star at a later date in 2021, while in Latin America, Disney is launching Star+ as a standalone streaming service which offers an array of live sport coverage.

