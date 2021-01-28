Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. The X-Files and Modern Family added to upcoming Star on Disney+ roster
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

The X-Files and Modern Family added to upcoming Star on Disney+ roster

The shows join previously announced titles including 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, Prison Break and How I Met Your Mother.

The X Files - Mulder and Scully

Published:

Disney+’s new entertainment brand Star will launch with X Files and Modern Family when it arrives on Tuesday 23rd February.

Advertisement

The shows join previously announced titles on Star including 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, Prison Break and How I Met Your Mother. There will also be Star Originals available to stream upon its launch, including anticipated crime thriller Big Sky from the creator of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, David E. Kelley, and Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, penned by the film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Other Star Originals include drama series Helstrom, created by Paul Zbyszewsk, and adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan.

Modern Family (Sky, EH)
ABC

Film lovers will be delighted to hear that Disney+ star movies will include 38 award-winning films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Favourite, starring Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

Confirmed titles from Disney’s creative studios premiering in 2021 include premium series Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson, The Dropout, starring Kate Mckinnon, and a slate of FX originals including The Old Man with Jeff Bridges.

Star is set to double the amount of content available on Disney+ , with a statement from Disney previously stating: “The Star brand will serve as home to thousands of hours of television and movies from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television and more.”

Star will launch on 23rd February 2021 as a fully integrated part of Disney+ with its own branded tile (which will appear alongside the tiles for National Geographic, Star Wars, etc) and a vast collection of content.

People in the UK will be able to subscribe to Disney+, including Star, for £7.99 a month, and £79.90 annually.

Disney+ subscribers in Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea will be able to access Star at a later date in 2021, while in Latin America, Disney is launching Star+ as a standalone streaming service which offers an array of live sport coverage.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ now for £59.99 for a year. Check out our best movies on Disney+ guide or our TV Guide.

Tags

Beurer BF 180 Diagnostic Bathroom Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a diagnostic bathroom scale

With this clever gadget you can discover your weight and more – all at a glance!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in key art for WandaVision (Disney)

Marvel’s WandaVision teases the debut of a deadly new villain in opening credits

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller in Prison Break

Star on Disney+ shows – all the series coming next month

Elizabeth Olsen stars in WandaVision on Disney Plus

WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen addresses questions about Wanda’s accent

WandaVision

Marvel fans are "confused" but ultimately "hooked" to WandaVision