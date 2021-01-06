BBC educational programmes on TV – how to watch lessons on the BBC

With England now in the midst of its third national lockdown, it hasn’t been the best start to the year for students, whose return to school has been delayed yet again.

Advertisement

Hoping to help is the BBC, which plans to air several hours of educational programming throughout the lockdown for both primary and secondary school students on various channels.

From episodes of BBC Bitesize Daily to TV adaptations of literary texts, BBC channels will be providing daily content to help students of all ages.

Here’s everything you need to know about the lessons shown on the BBC, from which students they’re aimed at, when they start and where to find them.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What lessons are the BBC showing?

From next week onwards, the BBC will be airing lesson programming for both primary and secondary school students to “ensure all children can access curriculum-based learning” throughout the current COVID-19 lockdown.

For primary school students, there will be a three-hour block of shows broadcast every week day on CBBC, from BBC Live Lessons and BBC Bitesize Daily, to other educational titles like Our School, Celebrity Supply Teacher, Horrible Histories and Art Ninja.

While for secondary school students, BBC Two will be airing at least two hours of content related to the GCSE curriculum each weekday, built around Bitesize Daily secondary shows, Shakespeare adaptations and the BBC’s science, history and factual titles.

When are BBC educational programmes on TV?

The BBC channels begin airing educational content for students stuck at home during the pandemic from Monday 11th January, with lesson programming airing each week day.

CBBC will offer three hours of primary school programming from 9am.

What channel are BBC educational programmes on?

Educational content for primary school students will air on the CBBC channel, while secondary school students can tune into BBC Two for GCSE-related programming.

Students of all ages will also find the Bitesize Daily shows on BBC Red Button and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Aside from TV, students will be able to find many resources online, with the BBC Bitesize website offering structured lessons in Maths and English for all primary year groups, as well as English and Maths learning packs for Key Stage 3 and GCSE help for Years 10 and 11.