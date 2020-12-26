What’s on TV on Boxing Day?

Christmas may be over but the festive TV keeps on coming.

As you enjoy leftover Turkey sandwiches and tidy up the wrapping paper, there’ll be plenty of the best Christmas TV to keep you company, including some big TV returns for both The Masked Singer and SM:TV Live.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Carr will be having an irreverent look back at 2020, and it’s Jeremy Clarkson vs Piers Morgan on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Here are your Boxing Day picks for 2020.

The Story of SM:TV Live – 9:25am, ITV

ITV

To celebrate 30(!) years on TV, Ant and Dec finally manage to have their long-awaited SM:TV reunion with fellow former co-host Cat Deeley. The SM:TV Live special promises to revisit all the major games and sketches including ‘Wonky Donkey’, ‘Challenge Ant’, and, of course, ‘Chums’ and celebrity fans such as Kylie Minogue and Stephen Mulhern share their memories of the show.

The Masked Singer – 7pm, ITV

ITV

The bizarre celebrity singing contest finally came to the UK this year and proved to be a huge hit. Now in a prime Boxing Day slot, The Masked Singer returns with even more outlandish costumes and a new judge in the form of Mo Gilligan. Detective hats at the ready people – we’re already concocting theories on who Grandfather Clock is…

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special – 7:45pm, BBC One

The Bake Off-esque competition returns, this time with some celebrities trying out their needlework. In the Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas special, comedian Sara Pascoe, presenter Dr Ranj Singh, actress Denise Van Outen and Strictly judge Shirley Ballas will be taking on three challenges including making festive pyjamas, a fancy dress dog outfit, and a perfectly fitted dress. A second special airs on New Year’s Eve.

Family Fortunes: Celebrity Christmas Special – 8:30pm, ITV

The revival of the iconic quiz show continues, with new host Gino D’Acompo taking on his first Christmas special. In this celebrity edition, reality stars Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams will be taking on Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and her family for a £30,000 prize for charity. Buzzers at the ready…

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 – 9:05pm, Channel 4

It’s quite the year to reflect on as Jimmy Carr returns for a look back at the lighter moments of 2020. Comedians Joe Lycett, James Acaster, and Richard Ayoade will be joined by presenter Maya Jama and TV personality Stacey Solomon as they answer questions from Jon Snow, Charles Dance, and other celebrity guests.

Dunkirk – 9:05pm, BBC One

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Tenet was the first big post-lockdown movie this year, but his previous film Dunkirk was just as interested in playing with the concept of time. Starring the likes of Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, and even Harry Styles, Dunkirk dramatises the famed World War Two evacuation of Allied forces in 1940. Turn the volume right up – it’s a true spectacle of both sight and sound.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Celebrity Special – 9:30pm, ITV

After crowning his first winner earlier this year, Jeremy Clarkson returns to host a celebrity edition of the iconic TV quiz. None other than Piers Morgan has been confirmed to be taking part in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire special, along with Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, Bake Off judge Prue Leith, comedian Ronni Ancona and Coronation Street star Kym Marsh. Morgan and Clarkson are former rivals – we can’t wait to see how that one went down.

