You can stay exactly where Nicole held the girls auditions, given they opted for St James's Club & Villas Antigua, part of the Elite Island Resorts Group.

Indeed Antigua and Barbuda is an ‘A-list’ favourite attracting celebrities from Pierce Brosnan to Usher. Oprah Winfrey declared the island as her favourite beach holiday spot and Piers Morgan described his last family holiday there as “the best ten days of my life”.

Mary J. Blige kept her entrance grand with a spin on the St James’s Club catamaran The Verandah. Guests can set sail for a day of sunbathing, rum punch, sightseeing, snorkelling and swimming. The Sting Ray City adventure is also really popular and gives people the chance to get into the water with the rays. For a bit of adventure head to the rainforest and Fig Tree Drive and try the zip line, which is a fantastic adrenalin-filled excursion. Or you could spend many an hour enjoying the turquoise waters simply perched on the jetty.

There’s plenty of places to eat, with four restaurants to choose from and the resort is close enough for a quick trip out to lookout spot Shirley Heights. It’s said you shouldn’t leave Antigua without checking out the panoramic views. Go on Sunday for the lively barbecue party when it is the place to be for the weekly “jump up” when tourists and holidaymakers alike mingle and enjoy live music. Even Nicole and the contestants are said to have partied here.

The girls also spent some time relaxing in the Tranquility spa – a must for any jaunt to the Caribbean where life is all about taking it easy.

British Airways offer seven nights at St James's Club & Villas Antigua from £1399 per person based on November 2013 departures. Includes return flights from Gatwick and accommodation on an all-inclusive basis.

For reservations visit: www.ba.com/stjamesclubantigua

Keep to your budget

As Antigua is a relatively small island, keeping to a budget can be more difficult. However, you don’t need to stay in a well-known hotel.

Instead, base yourself at the Waterfront Hostel, before going off to explore one of the 365 beaches (one for every day of the year).

Rooms have private showers and a shared W.C and can sleep up to three people. It boasts stunning views of the Falmouth Harbour, and the Antigua Yacht Club Marina and with just 10 rooms offers a cosy, family feel.

Rates per night: 1 person - £28, 2 people - $40, 3 people - £52

Visit the Waterfront Hostel website for more information

