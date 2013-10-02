Go A-list

If you’re looking for a celebrity inspired holiday near the bay of St. Tropez, Villa Oceane won’t disappoint. Close to Cannes, the glitzy villa is perfect for A-list style relaxing and entertaining in one of France’s most fashionable towns. This prestigious property sleeps up to ten people and boasts an outdoor arc shaped pool with external speakers, perfect for music lovers to listen to their favourite X-factor songs (!) or any other tunes while relaxing in the extraordinary grounds.

Temperatures in September and October for St. Tropez vary from a cool thirteen degrees up to the balmy mid-twenties. Sandwiched between a bay and the rocky outcrops of the Var, the St.Tropez peninsula offers pastel-shaded streets, a traditional old port where the glitterati anchor luxury yachts and volcanic peaks perfect for hiking expeditions. The seductive nightlife of St. Tropez and world renowned Tahiti and Pampelonne beaches are just a five minute drive from Villa Oceane.

Villa Oceane in St. Tropez from £15,525 a week available through CV Travel.

Visiting on a budget

If you’re funds are limited, there are still ways to make the most of a visit to the glamorous St. Tropez Bay. The biggest money saver is to visit in the off-season, avoiding the peak summer months and going between February and April and September to November; compare flight prices online as far in advance as possible for the best deals.

You can make your money go further by dining out only for lunch; restaurants offer better deals on their lunch menus, often half the price what you’d pay at the same place for dinner. You can find the odd ‘budget’ restaurant in St. Tropez, including Le Sporting, which gives visitors a better insight into the day to day lives of St. Tropez residents. Another way to save on food is to visit St. Tropez’s large market which takes place every Tuesday and Saturday on the Place des Lices – visitors can buy delicious bread, meats and cheeses for a low-cost picnic.

Accommodation wise, anything near the coast will be considerably expensive. On the outskirts of the bay in places like Grimaud, you’ll find the prices are cheaper, although the savings might go towards a car hire to get around the region. Go self-catered to keep a cap on the budget or find last minute hotel deals with comparison sites.

