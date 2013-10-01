X Factor Judges' Houses: Gary Barlow's New York
Budget or blow out, here's where to stay if you head to New York like groups mentor Gary Barlow and his aide Olly Murs
The X Factor judge Gary Barlow is hanging out in New York with Olly Murs and his groups, cutting down his top six acts into the three he'll finally take with him through to lives.
Fancy a trip out to the Big Apple yourself?
Here's how to snap up the A-list experience, or stick to a budget...
Enjoy an A-list experience
The Gansevoort hotel is a popular choice amongst celebrities like the Kardashian sisters, Jay-Z and Brad Pitt. The hotel boasts some striking features, including a roof top pool and bar; rooms start from £389 a night.
More like this
With a decadent banqueting hall, complete with long tables and dramatic chandeliers, the Buddakan restaurant offers amazing modern Asian cuisine. From £31 for a main dish, it’s perfect for those looking to splurge like a celebrity and visitors should book in advance to avoid missing out.
For a spot of A-list style shopping, take a trip to Barney’s on Madison Avenue where the likes of Victoria Beckham, Chloe Sevigney and Halle Barry pick up their designer fashion-wares.
New York nightlife is pumping every night of the week and you're guaranteed a great night out whether it’s a Monday, Wednesday or Sunday! Well worth a visit is nightclub No. 8, formerly known as the famous Bungalow 8. This club is a favourite haunt of the rich and famous due to its discretion policy which earned it the nickname ‘No-Tell Motel’. Fans include Zoe Saldana and Anne Hathaway.
Fly like an A-lister direct to New York in a Club World Cabin available on BA flights from London City Airport.
Stick to a budget
In the iconic Meatpacking District and within walking distance from Chelsea, Soho and Union Square, The Jane hotel offers clean and quirky cabin-style rooms for around £60 a night – a bargain for NYC. Although some may be put off by the hotel’s shared bathrooms, customer hotel reviews boast of the amenities being spotless, plus the hotel has a great location not far from the subway to get downtown. The Jane also offers complimentary bicycles.
For a bit of Gatsby-inspired entertainment, pop into the hotel’s old ballroom for a drink; it’s shabby-chic, 1920s hall comes complete with a disco ball and opulent sofas.
Located in the same district, the Highline is a public park built on a historical freight rail line elevated about the streets. During a stroll through the park visitors can enjoy live music from the buskers and superb views of the river.
No trip to New York is complete without a visit to Central Park. Local local delis sell salami, pickles and bagels – for a proper NYC picnic at the famous landmark, you might even spot a celebrity out for a jog or dog-walking.
In Times Square, the Marriot Hotel houses a revolving restaurant on the floor aptly named ‘The View’. Tip: avoid the expensive food and instead pre-book a table in the lounge to enjoy a cocktail while watching the sun set over NYC.
Find prices, photos and event information for The Jane hotel on their website.