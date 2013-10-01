Here's how to snap up the A-list experience, or stick to a budget...

Enjoy an A-list experience

The Gansevoort hotel is a popular choice amongst celebrities like the Kardashian sisters, Jay-Z and Brad Pitt. The hotel boasts some striking features, including a roof top pool and bar; rooms start from £389 a night.

With a decadent banqueting hall, complete with long tables and dramatic chandeliers, the Buddakan restaurant offers amazing modern Asian cuisine. From £31 for a main dish, it’s perfect for those looking to splurge like a celebrity and visitors should book in advance to avoid missing out.

For a spot of A-list style shopping, take a trip to Barney’s on Madison Avenue where the likes of Victoria Beckham, Chloe Sevigney and Halle Barry pick up their designer fashion-wares.

New York nightlife is pumping every night of the week and you're guaranteed a great night out whether it’s a Monday, Wednesday or Sunday! Well worth a visit is nightclub No. 8, formerly known as the famous Bungalow 8. This club is a favourite haunt of the rich and famous due to its discretion policy which earned it the nickname ‘No-Tell Motel’. Fans include Zoe Saldana and Anne Hathaway.

Fly like an A-lister direct to New York in a Club World Cabin available on BA flights from London City Airport.

Stick to a budget

In the iconic Meatpacking District and within walking distance from Chelsea, Soho and Union Square, The Jane hotel offers clean and quirky cabin-style rooms for around £60 a night – a bargain for NYC. Although some may be put off by the hotel’s shared bathrooms, customer hotel reviews boast of the amenities being spotless, plus the hotel has a great location not far from the subway to get downtown. The Jane also offers complimentary bicycles.

For a bit of Gatsby-inspired entertainment, pop into the hotel’s old ballroom for a drink; it’s shabby-chic, 1920s hall comes complete with a disco ball and opulent sofas.

Located in the same district, the Highline is a public park built on a historical freight rail line elevated about the streets. During a stroll through the park visitors can enjoy live music from the buskers and superb views of the river.

No trip to New York is complete without a visit to Central Park. Local local delis sell salami, pickles and bagels – for a proper NYC picnic at the famous landmark, you might even spot a celebrity out for a jog or dog-walking.

In Times Square, the Marriot Hotel houses a revolving restaurant on the floor aptly named ‘The View’. Tip: avoid the expensive food and instead pre-book a table in the lounge to enjoy a cocktail while watching the sun set over NYC.

Find prices, photos and event information for The Jane hotel on their website.

