In a new promo video for the service – titled Sir Richard Branson’s Guide To Getting Lucky at 30,000 Feet – the multi-millionaire and entrepreneur advises customers to pinpoint the object of their affection and “direct her attention to the window where she'll see your spaceship imposing a haiku in sky writing" before driving to your launch pad and pole-vaulting her into the basket of your hot air balloon.

The Virgin founder then concedes that customers with tighter purse strings might want to treat her or him to something delicious using the new Seat-to-Seat Delivery feature before proclaiming, “I’m not a betting man, but I’d say your chance of deplaning with a plus-one are at least 50 percent.”

Advertisement

The new console is currently only available on Virgin America’s new Los Angeles to Las Vegas route, but if it succeeds in scoring the airline some flirtatious new customers, love could soon be in the air worldwide…