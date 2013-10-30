Sea lion steals TV chef’s prize fish – in pictures
Travel show Chef on the Water was interrupted by Pancho the seal, known around the Mexican waters for his cheeky fish stealing antics...
Chefs Yvan Mucharrz and Mike Ritz of Travel Channel’s Chef on the Water have fallen foul of the thieving antics of a local fish-stealing seal.
Pancho, known for his opportunistic raids around the Mexican area of Cabo San Lucas, managed to whip a monster dorado fish right out of Mucharrz's hands.
Here is the moment in glorious screen-grab detail...
Here are the two chefs. Proud as punch with their latest catch
Visit Mexico with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details
More like this
Pancho the seal spots his opportunity
Visit Mexico with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details
Nearly got it...
Ninja tactics are go!
Visit Mexico with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details
Success!
'Am I being Punk'd?' asks Mucharrz
'I had it right here,' he insists
Ah jeez, even the bird is laughing.
See the full clip right here:
Visit Mexico with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details