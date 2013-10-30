Here is the moment in glorious screen-grab detail...

Here are the two chefs. Proud as punch with their latest catch

Visit Mexico with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details

More like this

Pancho the seal spots his opportunity

Visit Mexico with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details

Nearly got it...

Ninja tactics are go!

Visit Mexico with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details

Success!

'Am I being Punk'd?' asks Mucharrz

'I had it right here,' he insists

Ah jeez, even the bird is laughing.

See the full clip right here:

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement

Visit Mexico with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details