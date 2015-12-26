Over 8,000 readers voted in Radio Times Travel's annual poll, with the BBC1 adaptation of Winston Graham’s books winning 53% of the vote.

Malcolm Bell, Chief Executive of Visit Cornwall, said he was thrilled but not surprised.

"Having your region featured on TV is always wonderful, but the beauty of Poldark is that it's in the DNA of Cornwall,” he said. “It's not just about the scenery; it's about the history of Cornwall – the great mining history, the families – and the character of the Cornish people. You can't buy advertising like that."

A cliff-top scene in Poldark

British settings have dominated the shortlist before but never topped the vote as they have this year, carrying off first, second and third place – quite a feat given they were up against Caribbean whodunnit Death in Paradise and globe-trotting mega-hit Game of Thrones.

The US show Outlander won 37% of the vote for its arresting depiction of the Scottish Highlands, while the picturesque Cornish fishing village Port Isaac – known to viewers as Portwenn – secured a place in the top three for the seventh series of Doc Martin, which stars Martin Clunes as a curmudgeonly GP.

Outlander actor Sam Heughan enjoys the view

HBO's Game of Thrones was runner-up in fourth place. Its fifth season was mostly shot in Northern Ireland but Malta, Croatia and Spain also had memorable cameos.

The 10 best TV locations of 2015:

1. Poldark

2. Outlander

3. Doc Martin

4. Game of Thrones

5. Broadchurch

6. Death in Paradise

7. Indian Summers

8. The Bridge

9. Fortitude

10. Wolf Hall

