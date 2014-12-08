Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and Emeli Sandé also lit up Parliament as the video for the Band Aid 30 single played across the building. The captions “buy the song” and “stop the virus” accompanied the track.

The single – which is 2014's fastest download to date – is set for CD release today.

The CD features cover artwork by Tracey Emin and will cost £3.99. Bob Geldof, who organised the re-recording of the single 30 years after the original, aims to make £5 million in the next three weeks for the cause.

