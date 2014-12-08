One Direction and Band Aid 30 co-stars light up Houses of Parliament
The video of Bob Geldof's charity single has been projected onto the Houses of Parliament
They're the biggest-selling contemporary act on the planet and now One Direction have made their mark on the Houses of Parliament in the name of Band Aid 30.
Last night, the five-piece pop act had their faces projected onto the House of Lords and House of Commons to promote the CD release of the charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas. All proceeds will be donated to the relief fund fighting the spread of the Ebola virus in West Africa.
Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and Emeli Sandé also lit up Parliament as the video for the Band Aid 30 single played across the building. The captions “buy the song” and “stop the virus” accompanied the track.
The single – which is 2014's fastest download to date – is set for CD release today.
The CD features cover artwork by Tracey Emin and will cost £3.99. Bob Geldof, who organised the re-recording of the single 30 years after the original, aims to make £5 million in the next three weeks for the cause.
