This dusky pink closet, which also housed tea and coffee making facilities, a hairdryer, safe and slippers, was lovelier for being hidden upon first look around the room. If there’s a hidden room to explore I’m sold.

A large voluptuous red sofa separated the room, and a toe-dippingly good fluffy rug enticed me towards the enormous bed, complete with a whopping five pillows.

The bathroom was well equipped with products and two heavy bathrobes – ideal if you're looking to snuggle up in front of the huge wall-mounted TV.

Food and drink: The in-room snack menu includes cold meats and cheese platters, while the in-room mini bar stocks beer, wine and spirits (chargeable).

Mediterranean tapas restaurant three5 serves breakfast in the morning and cold cuts and cheese on slates in the evening, perfect to nibble on over a glass of wine in the outdoor dining area. There’s also a chill out room next door, where you’ll find complimentary tea, coffee and internet access.

Price: Rooms start from £180 for a standard double room.

Address: myhotel Chelesea, 35 Ixworth Place, London, SW3 3QX

Radio Times travel rating: 8/10 look out for the regular promotional rates, making it a low-cost ‘staycation’.

575