Until now, British aviation rules have meant travellers must wait around ten minutes after their aeroplane has taken off before they can start watching programmes, while the system is switched off for the last 20 minutes of the flight, during landing.

However, British Airways has satisfied the authorities that its new range of onboard entertainment systems will not interfere with the aircrafts' safety functions and can be overridden by the captain where necessary to make important announcements.

While at present the changes only apply to BA planes equipped with the new technology, it looks as if it won't be long before all long-haul passengers will be able to enjoy an extra half-hour of in-flight telly, whoever they travel with. Bon voyage!