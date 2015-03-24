The stunning Victorian house is oozing period features and has recently been completely renovated and sympathetically modernised adding the best of the 21st Century luxuries you desire without losing any of the historic character.

With six bedrooms (all with access to luxurious en suite bathrooms decorated to high standards with powerful showers) the property can comfortably sleep up to 16 people making it a perfect location for family get togethers, parties and corporate events.

Speaking of bedrooms – did I mention how comfortable the beds are. If the quiet and peace of the countryside doesn’t have you sleeping like a baby – the luxurious beds will do the trick!

And there’s plenty of living space in the manor too, meaning it never feels crowded no matter how many people are staying at the property. Long, high ceilinged corridors lead from the spacious entrance hall and connect the comfy lounge at the front of the house with the kitchen, formal dining room, second reception room/ bedroom and the enormous conservatory which is set up as a games room and offers nice views of the carriage driveway.

Throughout the property, old has been effortlessly blended with new – and the facilities at your disposal are frankly, exceptional.

Whether you’re cooking on the enormous luxurious range in the large kitchen (there’s even another oven in the utility room!) or relaxing in the cosy lounge with original fireplace (and flat screen TV and WiFi throughout), Lusby Manor allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds. And enjoy you will.

Whatever the season, this is a place that is perfect to really get away from it all and forget the noise, hustle and bustle of town and city life.

Despite its rural location – nothing is far away. So why not explore the surrounding farmland, walk to the local pub (about 20 mins away with good food and family friendly) or take a drive to the expansive sandy beaches of the east coast (less than half an hour’s leisurely motoring away).

Indeed, whether you are an explorer desperate to see every inch of the Lincolnshire Wolds, or someone who just prefers to curl up with the finer things in life enjoying breathtaking views (and believe me they are stunning) – Lusby Manor is the place for you.

A real gem in the east of England, this a property that beautifully brings together character, style, luxury and practicality – and a place you will want to visit time and again.

Radio Times Travel rating: 9/10

For more information and to book a stay at Lusby Manor visit Holiday Lettings

Radio Times Travel stayed as a guest of Lusby Manor / Holiday Lettings in 2015

