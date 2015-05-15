The new series will air on E4 this summer, months after the reality show celebrates a significant milestone: its 100th episode. June 15th will mark the special occasion with a Chelsea takeover of E4 between 8pm and 11pm.

Rick Edwards will host the 100th Episode Special with a few "surprise guests", followed by the episode itself at 9pm, a Chelsea-themed instalment of Virtually Famous with panellists Spencer at Binky, and a cook-off between Jamie, Toff, Louise and Alex on Come Dine With Me.

More like this

"Los Angeles is a playground for the young, rich and the beautiful so it's going to be really exciting to see the cast embrace everything it has to offer," said executive producer Ros Coward. "Whether they are hanging on beaches, shopping in Beverley Hills or partying on Sunset Boulevard I've no doubt we'll see everything we love about Made in Chelsea but times 100."

Head of formats, Dom Bird, added, "100 episodes of Made in Chelsea is an incredible milestone and we'll be celebrating it in style on E4 by handing over the channel to the stars of SW3 for the entire evening, before they jet off to Beverly Hills for more high-end socialising."

Read more: Made in Chelsea series 9: meet the new cast members

Is this a line from Made in Chelsea or Game of Thrones? Binky, Lucy and Proudlock take our quiz...

Advertisement

Visit LA with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details