How do I get tickets for the Track Cycling World Cup?
Get the inside line
Published: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 10:10 am
Velodromes might be round, but for professional cyclists, they're a long road to glory. If you want to catch the biggest stars of cycling, from world champions to Olympians, you should make your way to London this December.
Advertisement
The Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup is coming to the former Olympic Park in the capital this year, as the athletes compete for points at Tokyo 2020. We've got all the details if you want to be a part of it.
When is the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup?
The event runs from the 14th - 16th December 2018.
Where is it taking place?
At the Lee Valley VeloPark in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.
How do I get tickets?
You can buy tickets for each date here.
More like this
Saturday 15th December – 11.30
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement