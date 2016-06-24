Elvis & Nixon: How well do you know the King's life story?
A quiz for the superfans...
New film Elvis & Nixon is all about a very strange day in 1970. On December 21, the King of Rock 'n' Roll waltzed into the White House and demanded a personal tête-à-tête with President Nixon.
We won't spoil it for you but the story gets weirder. It made us realise that we didn't know as much about Elvis as we thought. Do you?
We've since done a little digging and devised a little quiz to test you on what we discovered. A word of warning: this is one for the superfans...
Read more: Joanna Lumley on finding Elvis in Memphis and meeting Priscilla Presley
Radio Times Travel offer
Elvis Presley's Memphis, New Orleans and Nashville, nine days from £1,099pp. Discover the world of WC Handy, Robert Johnson, 'Fats' Domino, Chuck Berry, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and, of course, Elvis Presley. We'll take an unforgettable journey through America's musical heartland, heading from the cradle of the blues and Dixieland Jazz to the undisputed capital of Country Music - Nashville! Read more and book.