Discover fairy-tale Bruges – and its experimental art

Marvel at Michelangelo’s Madonna and Child sculpture in the Church of Our Lady, and the luminous oil paintings of Jan van Eyck and the Flemish masters in the Groeninge Museum. The 13th-century Béguinage used to be home to pious single or widowed women, and its tranquil courtyard is still an oasis in the heart of the old town. Take the 366 steps up to the top of the Belfry in spectacular Market Square and you’re rewarded with a fabulous bird’s-eye view. A more relaxing way to see the city is by canal boat, meandering past elegant townhouses.

Dine in style

Bruges’s restaurant scene is anything but medieval. There are dozens of excellent restaurants tucked away in the winding streets of the central square, serving up Michelin-starred fare and hearty Flemish classics. At Rock Fort, fresh seafood is paired with inventive flavours in a minimalist dining room, while Assiette Blanche offers fine dining in a bistro setting. At cosy De Vlaamsche Pot, the chef dishes up his grand- mother’s recipes: beef slow-cooked in dark beer, steaming pots of mussels and creamy fish stew.