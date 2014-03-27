Whether you’re looking for somewhere to stay in the heart of the capital for just a few nights, or looking to set up home in London for a more significant amount of time, Cheval Three Quays has what you’re looking for within its portfolio of studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom penthouse apartments.

Just minutes away from the City of London, and attractions like Borough Market, the Tate Modern and Southwark Cathedral, these apartments are well-located for tourists and business guests alike.

With a 24-hour concierge service and housekeeping to look after your property for you, you’re free to simply enjoy every luxurious stylish detail.

The floor to ceiling windows in the main living area of the two bedroom apartment bathe the property in natural light and really bring home just what a spectacular location you are in. If the weather’s good, why not step out onto your own spacious private balcony to soak up a little of the riverside atmosphere too.

The living area is large and well-furnished with high quality contemporary sofas, chairs and even beanbags. There are state of the art tech facilities including an iPod dock and a large flat screen television mounted on the wall.

The kitchen takes high-spec to a new level with beautiful polished stone work surfaces, impressive chrome fittings and high-end concealed labour saving devices.

One thing that this apartment is never short of is space. Wide corridors lead off to the master bathroom, which is extremely well appointed with excellent fittings and fixtures – and a few unique designer touches here and there.

The main bedroom (which has plenty of space, plus a raft of modern tech to keep you occupied) also has a desk and its own en-suite bathroom with huge walk in shower. There’s a very big and extremely comfortable bed that has views of the river if you have the curtains open.

The second bedroom is equally spacious and also benefits from a flat screen television, and like all the other rooms has a separate climate control system. We stayed with a baby and requested a cot that happily fitted in this room alongside the existing twin beds with plenty of space to spare.

And if you are thinking of bringing the family – there’s no shortage of storage space with large cupboards galore, and a spacious utility room with sink, washing machine and tumble dryer meaning you can stay for a long period without worrying about expensive hotel laundry bills.

Every inch of the property has been manicured to modern contemporary luxurious perfection – and with its brilliant location for both tourists and businessmen, this new serviced apartment experience is likely to be a big success.

Address: 40 Lower Thames Street, London EC3R 6AG

Radio Times Travel rating: 9/10

“Brand new and box fresh, this sophisticated apartment complex offers breathtaking views of the River Thames and has been designed with luxury and sophistication at the very heart of your experience”

Radio Times Travel stayed as a guest of the owners in 2014. For more details about this hotel and to find the latest room prices, please visit the official website.

